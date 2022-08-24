Updated: Everything you need to know about Shreveport area high school football jamborees
The 2022 Louisiana high school football season will kick off with jamboree contests across the region involving almost every Northwest Louisiana team.
Byrd and Captain Shreve will get it started Thursday at Independence Stadium. The matchup, normally played at Lee Hedges, had to be moved due on-going work at the track.
Here's a look at what's happening:
Bossier Lions Club Jamboree
Where: Friday at Airline
Airline vs. Benton, 5:45 p.m.
Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 7:15 p.m.
Haughton vs. Parkway, 8:45 p.m.
Caddo Jamborees
Northwood, Southwood, BTW; Friday, 6 p.m. at Messmer Stadium
Green Oaks at North Caddo, Friday; JV at Independence Stadium
Magnolia Charter vs. Delhi Charter in Delhi Saturday at 6 p.m.
Huntington vs. Woodlawn, Friday, 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium, junior varsity and arsity
Byrd vs. Captain Shreve, Thursday, Independence Stadium; freshmen 5 p.m.; junior varsity 6 p.m.; arsity 7 p.m.
Other jamborees
Natchitoches Jamboree
When/where: Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Turpin Stadium
Natchitoches Central vs. Loyola
St. Mary’s vs. Lakeview
DeSoto Parish Jamboree
When/where: Friday, at Mansfield, 7 p.m.
North DeSoto, Mansfield, Logansport
Pineland Jamboree
When/where: Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Lakeside
Note: 15-minute quarters
Haynesville vs. Minden
Minden vs. Homer
Haynesville vs. Lakeside
North Webster vs. Homer
North Webster vs. Lakeside
Bayou Jam
Where: Ruston's Joe Aillet Stadium
Friday
5:30 p.m. St. Frederick vs. Mangham
7 p.m. Ouachita vs Oak Grove
Saturday
11 a.m. Red River vs Lincoln Prep
1 p.m. Jonesboro Hodge vs. Franklin Parish
3 p.m. OCS vs Jena
5 p.m. Evangel vs. Cedar Creek
7 p.m. West Monroe vs. Ruston
