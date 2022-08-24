ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Updated: Everything you need to know about Shreveport area high school football jamborees

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 7 days ago

The 2022 Louisiana high school football season will kick off with jamboree contests across the region involving almost every Northwest Louisiana team.

Byrd and Captain Shreve will get it started Thursday at Independence Stadium. The matchup, normally played at Lee Hedges, had to be moved due on-going work at the track.

Here's a look at what's happening:

Bossier Lions Club Jamboree

Where: Friday at Airline

Airline vs. Benton, 5:45 p.m.

Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 7:15 p.m.

Haughton vs. Parkway, 8:45 p.m.

Caddo Jamborees

Northwood, Southwood, BTW; Friday, 6 p.m. at Messmer Stadium

Green Oaks at North Caddo, Friday; JV at Independence Stadium

Magnolia Charter vs. Delhi Charter in Delhi Saturday at 6 p.m.

Huntington vs. Woodlawn, Friday, 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium, junior varsity and arsity

Byrd vs. Captain Shreve, Thursday, Independence Stadium; freshmen 5 p.m.; junior varsity 6 p.m.; arsity 7 p.m.

TOUGHEST ATHLETES: Check out the 15 toughest athletes in Shreveport area high school football

DISTRICT 1-2A PREVIEW: Calvary expected to rule District 1-2A with push from North Caddo

Other jamborees

Natchitoches Jamboree

When/where: Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Turpin Stadium

Natchitoches Central vs. Loyola

St. Mary’s vs. Lakeview

DeSoto Parish Jamboree

When/where: Friday, at Mansfield, 7 p.m.

North DeSoto, Mansfield, Logansport

Pineland Jamboree

When/where: Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Lakeside

Note: 15-minute quarters

Haynesville vs. Minden

Minden vs. Homer

Haynesville vs. Lakeside

North Webster vs. Homer

North Webster vs. Lakeside

DISTRICT 3-2A PREVIEW: Many expected to win District 3-2A with challenge from Red River

Bayou Jam

Where: Ruston's Joe Aillet Stadium

Friday

5:30 p.m. St. Frederick vs. Mangham

7 p.m. Ouachita vs Oak Grove

Saturday

11 a.m. Red River vs Lincoln Prep

1 p.m. Jonesboro Hodge vs. Franklin Parish

3 p.m. OCS vs Jena

5 p.m. Evangel vs. Cedar Creek

7 p.m. West Monroe vs. Ruston

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Updated: Everything you need to know about Shreveport area high school football jamborees

Comments / 0

 

