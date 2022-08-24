ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies man hit, killed by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man hit and killed by a train on the city’s South Side last Friday. Jose Antopia, 26, was killed Aug. 19 around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place. According to police,...
KTSA

Converse Walmart evacuated; 5 boys, 3 men arrested for series of shootings

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight people were arrested Saturday for their connections to a series of shootings in the Converse area. Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies went to a home on Estrid Trail — near Crestway and FM 78 just outside the city limits of Converse — to find suspects involved in a series of overnight shootings.
CONVERSE, TX
