KSAT 12
Two hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Southeast apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors ended in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex. On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3203 Bolmore Street in reference to a shooting. A man and woman were shot just outside their home...
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained
SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
WFAA
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation near San Antonio, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
KSAT 12
South Side woman shot in head during struggle over gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are questioning the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in a South Side home. SAPD officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man hit, killed by train on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man hit and killed by a train on the city’s South Side last Friday. Jose Antopia, 26, was killed Aug. 19 around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place. According to police,...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shot while standing outside Northwest Side apartments, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man standing outside a Northwest Side apartment complex was shot and killed late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Glen Ridge Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
San Antonio police officer fired for punching pregnant woman in head wins job back in arbitration
The arbitrator who returned the officer to the job heard the case under the police union's prior bargaining agreement.
KTSA
Converse Walmart evacuated; 5 boys, 3 men arrested for series of shootings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight people were arrested Saturday for their connections to a series of shootings in the Converse area. Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies went to a home on Estrid Trail — near Crestway and FM 78 just outside the city limits of Converse — to find suspects involved in a series of overnight shootings.
KSAT 12
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at Converse home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart, sheriff says
CONVERSE, Texas – Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in Converse, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when deputies were initially called to a home in the...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened on Culebra Road and Loop 1604 around 5 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
50-acre Hill Country oasis fires up $20 million price tag, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag. The 50-acre property in Comal County boasts its own biergarten and much more.
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street. According to police, two men, both in their 40s or...
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
msn.com
‘We don’t know where she is’: Family seeks woman’s body 7 years after going missing at funeral home
The haunting disappearance of a woman’s body from a San Antonio funeral home has led to seven years of unanswered questions for her family. ‘We don’t know where she is’: Family seeks woman’s body 7 years after going missing at funeral home. Julie Mott was 25...
