KXAN
Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
fox7austin.com
East Austin shooting: Multiple people detained, 1 person shot
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in East Austin. Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. on August 25 in the 2600 blk of East 7th Street near Pedernales Street. One person was shot and his...
fox7austin.com
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Court records reveal more details surrounding Auditorium Shores homicide
After a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide, court records were filed Thursday in Travis County with an overview of the investigation.
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there. According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water. This is the second…
KWTX
Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
Man faces murder charge after lying about a June death, TCSO says
A man was charged with murder after the Travis County Sheriff's Office said he lied about another man's death, saying he died from a drug overdose when he was really assaulted.
APD launches homicide investigation after man dies from being shot earlier this month
The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died at the hospital Wednesday after being shot at a north Austin gas station earlier this month.
Victim identified in Barton Springs Pool homicide
Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning after they said they found a man's body near Barton Springs Pool.
Austin Police respond to incident at 15th and Red River
There was a heavy police presence around 10 p.m. UTPD said they and the Austin Police Department are investigating.
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
One dead in crash involving pedestrian on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m. An adult was pronounced dead on the...
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
