SAN FRANCISCO -- Community leaders and residents celebrated a major step forward in the redevelopment of the India Basin waterfront project Saturday as cleanup has been completed on one site that will become part of a major city park in the Bayview-Hunters Point community. The $200 million project has finished its first phase, renovating a former shipbuilding site by cleaning up the water and the land. When finished, the two parks joining that construction site will create 1.7 miles of continuous waterfront, similar to the length of Chrissy Field. "Investments have generally not come this way and we've taken the brunt of the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO