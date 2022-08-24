Read full article on original website
3 News Now
More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists
MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
norfolkneradio.com
Proposed Nebraska feedlot given OK by County Board
Officials from Dundy County in Nebraska gave their approval for a new feedlot near the Nebraska/Colorado border. According to Blackshirt Feeders partner Eric Behlke, the nearly 150,000 head feedlot will use innovative technology to help improve the environment while enhancing cattle health and performance. “This feedlot will be built on...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
msn.com
These 3 Popular Nebraska State Parks Now Offer Fully Equipped Campsites
Forget everything you thought you knew about camping at Nebraska State Parks. Now, instead of dragging a tent along with you or renting a cabin, you can just reserve one of the fully equipped safari tents that are already set up and waiting for you. They’ve got furniture, heaters, fire pits, and even seating that gives you the perfect place to stargaze all night.
‘Star Trek’ ride among new thrills coming to Nebraska State Fair carnival
When the Nebraska State Fair returns Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, the carnival might just take fairgoers where no fairgoers have gone before, at least according to Frank Zaitshik, President of Wade Shows. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state...
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's agricultural innovation
Nebraska is a land of pioneers. Our state was settled by hardy homesteaders who ventured across windswept prairies in search of opportunity. While we often celebrate the grit and determination of these early Nebraskans, they deserve equal credit for their ingenuity. Their inventiveness helped transform the Great Plains into some of the most productive agricultural land in the world.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Fair security & safety
10/11 NOW interviewed some of DHHS and the YRTC system’s top administrators to see how it’s going since the crisis in Geneva. After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. Huskers ready for season opener in Dublin. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KETV.com
'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation
ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
Explore hidden gems Sowbelly Canyon, Coffee Park near Harrison
Nestled below Pants Butte and Castle Rock in Sioux County lies Sowbelly Canyon, offering a secluded, enchanting experience whether you’re looking for a scenic drive, birdwatching or first-class trout fishing. Often referred to as a “Pine Ridge paradise,” the 11-mile Sowbelly Canyon, surrounded by buttes, pine trees, abundant wildlife...
News Channel Nebraska
Eastern Nebraska waking up to storms
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Parts of Nebraska received reprieve from historically dry conditions with thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Having started in central Nebraska, thunderstorm conditions moved eastward, eventually dumping rain on the eastern third before moving onto Iowa. Some areas in east central Nebraska had received over an inch of rain by sunrise. The effect of storms reached from nearly the South Dakota border down to as far as parts of Richardson County, with the northern half of the state receiving the higher rainfall totals.
NE McDonald’s, RMHC in Omaha join to raise funds with Husker flags
Local McDonald’s across Nebraska join the Huskers to host Big Red Friday - a one day fundraiser across the state in support of Nebraska's only Ronald McDonald House. Big Red Friday is an annual event that occurs on the Friday before the first Huskers’ football game of the season.
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
North Platte Post
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.
