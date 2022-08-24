Read full article on original website
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
fox7austin.com
Texas mom found in 'deplorable' conditions, mold on parts of body; 3 adult children arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio mother has died after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she was found in shockingly poor health in filthy conditions. The woman's three adult children have been arrested for their alleged neglect. 58-year-old Patricia Martinez was taken to a hospital on August 18...
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Man faces murder charge after lying about a June death, TCSO says
A man was charged with murder after the Travis County Sheriff's Office said he lied about another man's death, saying he died from a drug overdose when he was really assaulted.
fox7austin.com
Shooting suspect leads police into Walmart store, prompts evacuation
CONVERSE, Texas - Five juveniles and three adults have been detained after a group of suspects believed to be involved in a series of shootings fled from police in Converse. The Bexar County Sheriff says there were a series of shootings around the area overnight. Officers were dispatched to the home of one of the suspects involved in the shootings on August 27.
KSAT 12
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
Arrest made in Aug. 10 homicide investigation
Records showed David Brandon Craft-Cannon, 19, was arrested on a murder charge for the shooting death of 27-year-old Marvin Flint.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
Court records reveal more details surrounding Auditorium Shores homicide
After a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide, court records were filed Thursday in Travis County with an overview of the investigation.
fox7austin.com
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
msn.com
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
seguintoday.com
Fentanyl claiming the lives of area teens
(Seguin) — A warning by the Kyle Police Department is spilling into the Seguin and Guadalupe County community. Local parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of taking pills or any other kinds of drugs not prescribed to them by a doctor. This warning comes after three Hays CISD students have reportedly died from suspected fentanyl overdoes in just one month. Posting on its Kyle PD Facebook page, officials state, “the presence of pills containing deadly fentanyl has increased in Kyle and the entire region. Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years old.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours
Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
fox7austin.com
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
