Kyle, TX

KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Kyle, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting suspect leads police into Walmart store, prompts evacuation

CONVERSE, Texas - Five juveniles and three adults have been detained after a group of suspects believed to be involved in a series of shootings fled from police in Converse. The Bexar County Sheriff says there were a series of shootings around the area overnight. Officers were dispatched to the home of one of the suspects involved in the shootings on August 27.
CONVERSE, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
LEANDER, TX
msn.com

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seguintoday.com

Fentanyl claiming the lives of area teens

(Seguin) — A warning by the Kyle Police Department is spilling into the Seguin and Guadalupe County community. Local parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of taking pills or any other kinds of drugs not prescribed to them by a doctor. This warning comes after three Hays CISD students have reportedly died from suspected fentanyl overdoes in just one month. Posting on its Kyle PD Facebook page, officials state, “the presence of pills containing deadly fentanyl has increased in Kyle and the entire region. Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years old.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks

"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
ROUND ROCK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours

Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX

