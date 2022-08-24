Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
wpde.com
Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
Psychiatric patient takes control of Marion Co. Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, leads chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened after deputies responded to a disturbance there. During the disturbance, the patient took control of the vehicle and lead the sheriff’s […]
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
wpde.com
One shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say
Timmonsville, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional...
wach.com
Man dead after Sumter County Crash
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
WIS-TV
One dies in Sumter fatal collision
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
WBTV
Chesterfield County school bus driver cited after crash that injured 8 students
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash last Friday afternoon. The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight...
I-95 in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire, NCDOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Traffic along a section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County remained slow Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle fire that briefly closed the southbound lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened about 12:10 p.m., and southbound I-95 was closed at mile-marker 5 near Raynham Road, exit 7, […]
County Crime Report: August 23
ROCKINGHAM — At 5:53 p.m., police responded to Browder Park following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing two TVs, valued at $450, a laptop, valued at $300 and coins in a bag, valued at $300. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:11 p.m., police...
Bond hearing scheduled for man accused of killing South Carolina principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday for a man accused of killing a Dillon County principal, according to Fourth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel. The bond hearing for Kyle Church is expected to take place at 10:15 a.m. at the Dillon County Judicial Center, Daniel said. Wendy Cook, 54, was […]
wpde.com
Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
POLICE: Woman charged in disturbance at Rockingham restaurant, hit by vehicle after being bailed out
ROCKINGHAM — A woman was reportedly airlifted to a hospital Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle — hours after she was arrested and charged for causing a disturbance at a local restaurant. According to the Rockingham Police Department, Vonetta Shanta Gibson was charged with trespassing and...
wfxb.com
7 Guns Stolen From Vehicles in Florence
Florence County Police are investigating after seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into on Wednesday. The break ins happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street. There is no person of interest in connection to the break ins and it’s suspected that the area was targeted. The Florence County Police Department urges residents to hide their valuables and to not leave them in vehicles when they aren’t home.
wpde.com
New MUSC hospital serving lower Florence, Williamsburg Counties nearly finished
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC's new 64,000-square-foot hospital being built on Williamsburg County Highway between Lake City and Kingstree is nearly finished. It's called the Black River Medical Center because of the river's ties to both communities. The building is ready on the outside with a few finishing...
wach.com
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect accused of robbing Marlboro County convenience store clerk with knife
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to Circle B’s convenience store in the McColl area where they learned a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
