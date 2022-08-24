ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

wpde.com

One shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say

Timmonsville, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional...
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wach.com

Man dead after Sumter County Crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dies in Sumter fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

I-95 in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire, NCDOT says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Traffic along a section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County remained slow Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle fire that briefly closed the southbound lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened about 12:10 p.m., and southbound I-95 was closed at mile-marker 5 near Raynham Road, exit 7, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: August 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:53 p.m., police responded to Browder Park following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing two TVs, valued at $450, a laptop, valued at $300 and coins in a bag, valued at $300. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:11 p.m., police...
wpde.com

Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
MARION, SC
wfxb.com

7 Guns Stolen From Vehicles in Florence

Florence County Police are investigating after seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into on Wednesday. The break ins happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street. There is no person of interest in connection to the break ins and it’s suspected that the area was targeted. The Florence County Police Department urges residents to hide their valuables and to not leave them in vehicles when they aren’t home.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC

