The Commission met for the County and for Fire District No. 1 on Wednesday, September 24, 2022. OLD BUSINESS - ITEM A. CITY OF ELLINWOOD: Water and Wastewater Improvements: -Chris Komarek, Ellinwood City Administrator, provide details. The City of Ellinwood is working to develop a water and wastewater improvement project. Included in the project are both the new hospital and new housing area. As quotes are currently being accepted for needed materials, the City will ask that the County provide financial assistance. This item was tabled on July 27, 2022. The Commission approved $300,000.00 in support funding with Great Bend Economic Development providing administration of the monies.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO