Cop Shop (8/24)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/24) At 8:18 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 866 SE 20 Road in Ellinwood. At 8:21 a.m. a report of cattle being out was made at W. K-4 Highway & NW 90 Avenue in Hoisington. At 9:57 a.m. a report of...
3 killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
Three Kansans killed, one injured in crash on Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
Officer Brown joins Ellinwood Police Dept.
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Director Todd Ackerman of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Action from Barton County Commission meeting (8/24)
The Commission met for the County and for Fire District No. 1 on Wednesday, September 24, 2022. OLD BUSINESS - ITEM A. CITY OF ELLINWOOD: Water and Wastewater Improvements: -Chris Komarek, Ellinwood City Administrator, provide details. The City of Ellinwood is working to develop a water and wastewater improvement project. Included in the project are both the new hospital and new housing area. As quotes are currently being accepted for needed materials, the City will ask that the County provide financial assistance. This item was tabled on July 27, 2022. The Commission approved $300,000.00 in support funding with Great Bend Economic Development providing administration of the monies.
Properties listed for Pawnee County tax sale
Pawnee County announced properties that are currently on the tax sale scheduled for Sept. 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Parcels will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The auction will take place at the Pawnee County Courthouse, 715 Broadway in Larned. Burdett. 303 Broadway Ave. Larned. 512 E. 3rd...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Ground breaking ceremony for new Great Bend police station Sept. 12
The City of Great Bend will conduct a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new police station on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the 12th Street and Baker Avenue intersection. Construction on the 20,100 square-foot building is scheduled to be finished by next August. The total expense...
Four earthquakes in Ellis, Russell counties Friday, Saturday
Four minor earthquakes were reported near the Ellis-Russell county line between Friday night and Saturday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey reported a 2.6-magnitude quake just east of the county line at 8:31 p.m., followed by another 2.3-magnitude quake at 9:20 p.m. Friday. At 6:01 a.m. Saturday, a 2.8-magnitude temblor was...
City of Claflin, Sunflower receive county recycling grant funds
Barton County was offering $15,000 in grants to help keep certain items out of the landfill. That money is mostly gone after Wednesday's county commission meeting. The governing body gave just over $5,200 to the city of Claflin and just over $3,200 to Sunflower Diversified, both for recycling projects. Most of the remainder of the Solid Waste Fund Recycling grant will go to the city of Great Bend for tire disposal.
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
Claflin & Larned KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries
The Kansas Department of Transportation expresses its appreciation for employees celebrating state service anniversaries in September. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas. Those celebrating 40 years:. Kerry McDonald, Engineering Technician Senior, Topeka. Those celebrating 30 years:. Jamie Fischer,...
Baseball players ‘catch’ runaway goats in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County deputies don’t kid around when it comes to animals on the loose. On Thursday, they spent some time trying to corral some runaway goats near Kiowa Road and the Central Christian College baseball field. Members of the Tigers baseball team decided to help herd the goats. A post on […]
'Clear the Shelter' at Golden Belt Humane Society Saturday
Cats and dogs are always adorable. Maybe a little more so when they are free and need a home. This Saturday, Golden Belt Humane Society will be one of many shelters around the nation hosting "Clear the Shelter" events. Adoption fees for animals will be waived at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson explains how.
Living history event at Fort Larned National Historic Site
Labor Day Weekend traditionally signals the end of summer. Bring your summer fun to a historic close with a weekend of fun and learning at Fort Larned’s Labor Day Weekend Living History Event. Volunteers and staff will once again bring Fort Larned to life during the Labor Day Weekend...
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Limited spots for 'Pass It On Outdoor Mentors' dove hunt in Great Bend
Hunting season is just around the corner, and the sport is a tradition for many around the state. A relatively new organization in Kansas is looking to carry on the tradition. Pass it On Outdoor Mentors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, started in Wichita in 2002. Now expanding, Pass it On is hosting several outdoors activities around the state, including a dove hunt near Great Bend on Sept. 1.
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
