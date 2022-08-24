Read full article on original website
Monroe to receive $1 million in state funding for flood mitigation efforts for Rossmoor community
MONROE – Monroe Township will receive $1 million in state funding to address flood mitigation programs for the Rossmoor adult living community, which was devastated by Tropical Storm Henri in August 2021. The funding has been set aside in the state’s 2023 fiscal budget, according to information provided by...
Monmouth County SPCA opens doors to beagles from Envigo facility in Virginia
The Monmouth County SPCA has brought five beagles to its facility in Eatontown who were removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the MCSPCA.
Burlington County Commissioners take action to help bridge the ‘digital divide’ with new initiative
The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of “America’s most connected destinations.”. The Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet, according to a county press release on Aug. 17.
Masks to remain optional as Hopewell Valley Regional School District set to begin 2022-23 school year
COVID-19 When the start of the 2022-23 school year begins in September, masks will continue to be optional for all staff, students and visitors. “We are asking that everyone respect the individual’s right to wear a mask or not,” Treece said. “Be aware that the mask policy can change if the New Jersey Department of Health or Department of Education puts those policies back in place.”
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 24
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department saluted on 150th anniversary
RED BANK – The Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department has been recognized for 150 years of service to the community by municipal officials. During a meeting on Aug. 18, Mayor Pasquale Menna and the Borough Council issued a proclamation honoring the fire department on its 150th anniversary. Members of the fire department will celebrate the organization’s landmark anniversary at a dinner on Sept. 9, according to the proclamation.
Overdose awareness day honors lives lost to substance use
A sea of small purple flags will adorn the grass along the front entrance to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in Freehold for the rest of the month, leading up to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, with each flag representing an individual lost due to a drug overdose in Monmouth County this year.
Universal Society of Hinduism calls for all Somerset County school districts to close on Diwali
The Universal Society of Hinduism is asking for all 18 public school districts in Somerset County to observe the Diwali holiday – the most popular festival of the Hindu religion – by closing on Oct. 24. Schools are already closed in Bernards, Bridgewater-Raritan, Hillsborough and Montgomery school districts,...
Pennington School has new CFO
The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.
Lawrence Township officials urge residents to cast a vote for planned ‘Hero Dog Park’ in grant contest; deadline is Aug. 31
Lawrence Township officials are urging residents to vote often in support of a PetSafe-sponsored grant contest to help pay for a planned dog park at Hamnett Park on Ohio Avenue. The deadline to cast a vote for Hero Dog Park is Aug. 31. The planned dog park would be the...
Jackson house of worship proposal carried at applicant’s request
JACKSON – Several hours of testimony regarding an applicant’s plan to construct a house of worship and a building that would house a mikvah (ritual bath) on a Whitesville Road property ended without a decision during the Aug. 17 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. Instead,...
Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney
RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
Edison youngster wins top honors in PETA Kids’ 2022 All-Star for Animals contest
EDISON – Nirvaan Agarwal’s advocacy for ‘voiceless’ animals essentially started in the womb. “My mom tells me I was in her tummy when I did my very first protest,” he said. At 11, that advocacy has continued and has won him top honors in PETA...
Bordentown Township’s pollinator garden hopes to attract native pollinators on the decline
Bordentown Township recently added a pollinator garden next to the Community Garden at Constitution Park. Resident, Christine Mendelowitz received native wildflowers through a grant from Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, based in Portland, Ore. She coordinated with the township for their planting and care. The pollinator garden will encourage native pollinators, many of which are on the decline. For example, Monarch butterflies were added to the endangered species list, according to township officials.
Chapters merge to become League of Women Voters of Monmouth County
Three local chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) have merged to create a unified organization – the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County. The local chapters that merged to create the new organization were the LWV of Greater Red Bank, the LWV of Southern Monmouth and the LWV of Western Monmouth.
Conservation easement will be used to preserve Millstone Township parcel
MILLSTONE – Municipal officials in Millstone Township have authorized the acquisition of a conservation easement on land at Burnt Tavern Road and Route 537 (Monmouth Road) to preserve the parcel as open space. The township will work with Monmouth County on the matter. During a meeting on Aug. 17,...
Marlboro man pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on Aug. 1, James Hemenway, 43, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, sitting in Toms River, to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. According to an Aug. 18 press release...
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 24
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 24
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
Metuchen Downtown Alliance seeking public input on downtown through survey
METUCHEN – It’s time to update Metuchen Downtown Alliance’s five-year strategic plan and the Alliance is looking for public feedback through a survey. These are some of the questions, the Metuchen Downtown Alliance (MDA) hopes to gauge public sentiments of the downtown. The first MDA strategic plan...
