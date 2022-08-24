ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Tri-Town News

Monmouth County SPCA opens doors to beagles from Envigo facility in Virginia

The Monmouth County SPCA has brought five beagles to its facility in Eatontown who were removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the MCSPCA.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Register News

Burlington County Commissioners take action to help bridge the ‘digital divide’ with new initiative

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of “America’s most connected destinations.”. The Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet, according to a county press release on Aug. 17.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Masks to remain optional as Hopewell Valley Regional School District set to begin 2022-23 school year

COVID-19 When the start of the 2022-23 school year begins in September, masks will continue to be optional for all staff, students and visitors. “We are asking that everyone respect the individual’s right to wear a mask or not,” Treece said. “Be aware that the mask policy can change if the New Jersey Department of Health or Department of Education puts those policies back in place.”
HOPEWELL, NJ
Howell, NJ
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 24

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department saluted on 150th anniversary

RED BANK – The Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department has been recognized for 150 years of service to the community by municipal officials. During a meeting on Aug. 18, Mayor Pasquale Menna and the Borough Council issued a proclamation honoring the fire department on its 150th anniversary. Members of the fire department will celebrate the organization’s landmark anniversary at a dinner on Sept. 9, according to the proclamation.
RED BANK, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Pennington School has new CFO

The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.
PENNINGTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney

RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
RED BANK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Bordentown Township’s pollinator garden hopes to attract native pollinators on the decline

Bordentown Township recently added a pollinator garden next to the Community Garden at Constitution Park. Resident, Christine Mendelowitz received native wildflowers through a grant from Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, based in Portland, Ore. She coordinated with the township for their planting and care. The pollinator garden will encourage native pollinators, many of which are on the decline. For example, Monarch butterflies were added to the endangered species list, according to township officials.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Examiner

Examiner Datebook, Aug. 24

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 24

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
