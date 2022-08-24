Fritz Sam has given thousands of rides since becoming an Uber driver in 2015. Until Wednesday, he'd never pulled over to rescue people from a burning building. At around 8 a.m., Sam was driving a passenger from Brooklyn, New York, to LaGuardia Airport when he noticed people in pajamas gawking and pointing phones at walk-up in the city's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. At first, he thought the ruckus was caused by a fight, but when a piece of debris fell from a second-story window, he realized the building was in flames.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO