Daily Mail

Couple are sent fine after their Golf GTI was 'caught speeding' by traffic camera… while they were 1,500 MILES away on holiday in Spain after leaving their vehicle at an airport valet parking service

A couple were left baffled when they were threatened with prosecution after their car was apparently caught speeding in Manchester - while they were more than 1,500 miles away on holiday in Spain. Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards left their car at a meet and greet site - also known...
CNBC

This Uber driver dove into a burning building and still got his passenger to the airport: 'I just want to do the right thing'

Fritz Sam has given thousands of rides since becoming an Uber driver in 2015. Until Wednesday, he'd never pulled over to rescue people from a burning building. At around 8 a.m., Sam was driving a passenger from Brooklyn, New York, to LaGuardia Airport when he noticed people in pajamas gawking and pointing phones at walk-up in the city's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. At first, he thought the ruckus was caused by a fight, but when a piece of debris fell from a second-story window, he realized the building was in flames.
