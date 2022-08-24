Read full article on original website
Related
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
An Uber driver passed a building on fire while taking a passenger to the airport. He stopped to evacuate the residents
Uber driver Fritz Sam is being hailed a "hero" by the company's CEO after he sprang into action and helped evacuate residents from a burning building in New York City.
Couple are sent fine after their Golf GTI was 'caught speeding' by traffic camera… while they were 1,500 MILES away on holiday in Spain after leaving their vehicle at an airport valet parking service
A couple were left baffled when they were threatened with prosecution after their car was apparently caught speeding in Manchester - while they were more than 1,500 miles away on holiday in Spain. Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards left their car at a meet and greet site - also known...
She Had an AirTag in Her Lost Luggage. It Led Police to a Baggage Handler’s Home.
An Apple AirTag in Eastvale, Calif. on Dec. 28, 2021. (Carlos Jaramillo/The New York Times) A traveler who put a tracking device in her bag helped sheriff’s deputies in Florida identify an airport worker who was accused of stealing more than $16,000 in goods from passengers’ luggage, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New York Uber driver stopped his car with a passenger inside and ran into a burning building to help people escape
The passenger in his car told CBS that she believes her Uber driver, Fritz Sam, got two people out of a burning building in Brooklyn.
A Stranger Allegedly Chewed Off a Woman’s Thumb on Public Transit
A woman allegedly had her thumb “chewed off” during an assault on public transit on her and two friends in Vancouver last week. The three young women got on the SkyTrain last Wednesday and sat across from the suspect, Metro Vancouver transit police said in a statement to VICE News.
9to5Mac
Florida airline worker arrested after AirTag reveals he stole thousands of dollars worth of luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has been the subject of a number of stories, and the latest comes from an investigation in Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that AirTag data was used as part of its search to find the airline worker who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of checked luggage…
Report: AirTags helped police catch an alleged luggage thief at a Fla. airport
Modern problems require modern solutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AirTag leads to arrest of Florida airline worker accused of stealing luggage
Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested on 10 August for two counts of grand theft after police recovered stolen items from his home
CNBC
This Uber driver dove into a burning building and still got his passenger to the airport: 'I just want to do the right thing'
Fritz Sam has given thousands of rides since becoming an Uber driver in 2015. Until Wednesday, he'd never pulled over to rescue people from a burning building. At around 8 a.m., Sam was driving a passenger from Brooklyn, New York, to LaGuardia Airport when he noticed people in pajamas gawking and pointing phones at walk-up in the city's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. At first, he thought the ruckus was caused by a fight, but when a piece of debris fell from a second-story window, he realized the building was in flames.
Comments / 0