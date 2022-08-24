ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

North Alabama teacher charged with groping student

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
City
North Courtland, AL
City
Courtland, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
AL.com

2 Huntsville men arrested in Georgia murder

Two Huntsville men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death earlier this month in Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday announced that Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, and Eric Dodds, 23, both of Huntsville, have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, Ga., a town on the Georgia-Tennessee border just outside Chattanooga.
AL.com

Decatur police investigating homicide in parking lot

Decatur police are investigating a homicide Friday morning. A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a call at about 6:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Second Avenue Southwest. A man was found dead in a parking lot. Police have not released the victim’s name or...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash

Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Statutory Rape#Violent Crime#Hubbard Principal#The Decatur Daily
AL.com

12 of 30 claims against Huntsville police justify discipline, citizens review reports

Huntsville’s Police Citizens Advisory Council reviewed approximately 30 complaints against city police officers from April through June – 21 from citizens and nine internal administrative complaints initiated by the police department itself – with a total result of 12 disciplined or facing discipline, advisory council spokesman Jonathan Rossow reported to the City Council Thursday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville

Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Portion of I-65 to close next week

Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Artemis moon rocket awaits Monday’s ‘first step back’

It has been 11 years since NASA launched astronauts aboard a spaceship – the space shuttle - lifted by Alabama developed rockets. On Monday, if weather and technical issues cooperate, the space agency – and Alabama – hopes to officially take the first step in getting back into the business of launching astronauts into outer space when the first Artemis mission blasts off from a Florida launch pad.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Jordan Washington runs Helena past Buckhorn

Jordan Washington ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Helena beat Buckhorn 55-17 at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium in New Market. The junior running back scored from 11, 34 and 5 yards out in the first half as the visiting Huskies (2-0) led 28-10 at halftime. Washington showed...
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Projecting UAB’s first depth chart of 2022 season

The UAB football program is less than a week away from its season opener and preparations are underway following the conclusion of fall camp. The Blazers open the 2022 season against in-state foe Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. UAB head coach Bryant Vincent named Dylan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy