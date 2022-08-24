Read full article on original website
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Marshall County deputy resigns after misdemeanor assault arrest
A Marshall County deputy has resigned following his arrest. Sheriff Phil Sims said Cody Whitehead resigned after his arrest by Guntersville police on Thursday. In a statement, Sims said the arrest warrant was obtained for misdemeanor assault third after a complaint was filed with the sheriff’s office and Guntersville police.
‘I got fed up’: Alabama teen admits killing 5 family members in what lawyers call tainted confession
Just a few hours after police say he shot and killed his family of five, 14-year-old Mason Sisk confessed in an interrogation room, telling investigators he did not want his siblings to grow up in the home where their parents frequently argued. “Yeah, they argue a lot, and I got...
Warren Hardy sentenced to death in 2016 Huntsville murder of NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy
A judge today sentenced Warren Hardy to death for shooting and killing Kathleen Lundy outside her Huntsville home six years ago. Madison County Judge Chris Comer, in handing down the death sentence, upheld a jury’s recommendation that Hardy be executed for the crime. Lundy, a 72-year-old retiree of NASA’s...
2 Huntsville men arrested in Georgia murder
Two Huntsville men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death earlier this month in Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday announced that Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, and Eric Dodds, 23, both of Huntsville, have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, Ga., a town on the Georgia-Tennessee border just outside Chattanooga.
Decatur police investigating homicide in parking lot
Decatur police are investigating a homicide Friday morning. A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a call at about 6:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Second Avenue Southwest. A man was found dead in a parking lot. Police have not released the victim’s name or...
Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash
Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
12 of 30 claims against Huntsville police justify discipline, citizens review reports
Huntsville’s Police Citizens Advisory Council reviewed approximately 30 complaints against city police officers from April through June – 21 from citizens and nine internal administrative complaints initiated by the police department itself – with a total result of 12 disciplined or facing discipline, advisory council spokesman Jonathan Rossow reported to the City Council Thursday night.
Lawsuit seeks to stop ‘luxury housing’ development in Huntsville
A group of Huntsville residents sued the city and a real estate developer this week in an effort to stop a planned subdivision on Monte Sano that received pushback before getting approval from the city. The proposed subdivision violates city zoning, subdivision and traffic ordinances, the lawsuit filed Monday said....
Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville
Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
Portion of I-65 to close next week
Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
Artemis moon rocket awaits Monday’s ‘first step back’
It has been 11 years since NASA launched astronauts aboard a spaceship – the space shuttle - lifted by Alabama developed rockets. On Monday, if weather and technical issues cooperate, the space agency – and Alabama – hopes to officially take the first step in getting back into the business of launching astronauts into outer space when the first Artemis mission blasts off from a Florida launch pad.
Jordan Washington runs Helena past Buckhorn
Jordan Washington ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Helena beat Buckhorn 55-17 at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium in New Market. The junior running back scored from 11, 34 and 5 yards out in the first half as the visiting Huskies (2-0) led 28-10 at halftime. Washington showed...
Decatur snaps 7-game losing streak against rival Austin with 28-14 win
Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman threw three touchdown passes to lead the Red Raiders to a 28-14 win over cross-town rival Austin. The win snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Black Bears in the River City Rivalry and was career No. 180 for Jere Adcock. Decatur led 13-0 at halftime...
Projecting UAB’s first depth chart of 2022 season
The UAB football program is less than a week away from its season opener and preparations are underway following the conclusion of fall camp. The Blazers open the 2022 season against in-state foe Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. UAB head coach Bryant Vincent named Dylan...
Varsity debut no big deal as Sparkman quarterback tosses 5 TD passes
New Sparkman quarterback Josh Ward said he felt no nerves before his first varsity start – his first significant Class 7A football playing time, really – when the Senators went on the road to open the 2022 season last week. Five touchdown passes and a 77-9 victory later,...
