Two Huntsville men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death earlier this month in Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday announced that Johntae Kavon Collier, 23, and Eric Dodds, 23, both of Huntsville, have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, Ga., a town on the Georgia-Tennessee border just outside Chattanooga.

1 DAY AGO