The Chick-Fil-A Hack That Blew Up TikTok
If asked whether visiting a Chick-fil-A drive-thru is really a pleasure, much of America would say yes. 2022 marks the eighth year in a row that the chain known for its chicken nuggets and crispy french fries was deemed the U.S.'s number one fast food restaurant (per WFLA). The ranking is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its dedication to customer service in order to keep earning the highest score in the convenience chain category.
We Tried The New Sonic Chophouse Cheeseburger. Here's How It Went
So often in life, you have to make a choice between cost and quality. Do you shell out for front row seats and enjoy the concert in style or sit up in the balcony knowing the music will still sound fine, and for half the price? Do you go to Whole Foods or a local gourmet grocery market and get a freshly chopped kale salad for $11 or do you get a bagged salad from the supermarket down the street for three bucks? Do you buy that souped-up sports car, bank account be damned, or get a mid-sized hybrid SUV and save on the sticker price and at the pump? It's tricky stuff, and there never seems to be a "right" decision. Except when there is.
How To Prevent Burgers From Shrinking When Grilling Them
It's time America woke up to the problem. It's hitting us where it hurts — straight at our burger supply. We know about increased meat prices and all the bad things that can be lurking in our ground meat. But this is more serious. How often have you put plump, juicy specimens of raw Angus on the grill, only to serve up puny little pucks of meat dwarfed by their oversized buns? We're not talking about frozen-pre-fab burgers notorious for their slender profile and dense texture. We're talking prime quality stuff here, lovingly prepared by hand and vigilantly cooked over a real grill, only to virtually disappear when serving time arrives.
Sonic Just Launched A New Way To Mix And Match Menu Items
Sometimes, Sonic Drive-in just gets it. Rising food prices coupled with 40-year high inflation has really made most households re-examine their grocery budgets. In fact, according to Fox Business, on average, most families are forking over an extra $460 a month in expenses. It's times like these when we really appreciate a good coupon, promotion, or deal to save a few dollars or pennies. And as luck would have it, just as the cost of Burger King's popular $5 Your Way Deal increased by 20% and was renamed the $6 Your Way Deal and Popeyes IDK meal went from $3.99 to $6, as reported by The Street, Sonic is throwing its hat onto the table and offering a meal deal of its own.
Why Reddit Is Worried About A Fan-Favorite Aldi Protein Bar
From its Winking Owl wine to its Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizzas, Aldi has a huge variety of items at reasonable prices. Among Aldi's 2022 fan-favorite products, you can find white cheddar puffs, Greek yogurt, chicken tenderloins, organic extra virgin olive oil, ravioli, and fresh Atlantic salmon (per Aldi). However, it appears that some Aldi food items, even those with a cult following, may be suffering from supply chain issues.
Classic Whiskey Sour Recipe
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't need to go to a bar or restaurant to order a great whiskey cocktail. Whether you're a skilled bartender or a beginner just practicing your skills, it's super easy to whip up this classic whiskey sour. According to Arcadia Publishing, the whiskey sour has an interesting backstory. Sailors would make this drink to prevent scurvy, which was a real threat for those out at sea months at a time. And, considering there's a decent amount of Vitamin C-providing citrus in a whiskey sour, it's easy to see why the cocktail became so popular on the high seas.
Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.
Andrew Zimmern's PB&J Nachos Are Turning Heads On TikTok
Nachos — the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're at a sports game or carnival, a bowling alley or Super Bowl party, you can almost always expect this hearty snack to make an appearance. This basic Tex-Mex dish of crispy chips and melted cheese strikes the perfect balance between crunchy, gooey, saucy, and, of course, delicious. One of the best parts about nachos? You can customize this versatile dish with any ingredients your heart desires. From ground beef to carnitas, red onion to green onion, pickled jalapenos to sliced olives, the nacho toppings world is truly your oyster. Just don't forget to find a quick and easy guacamole recipe to pair with your finished dish.
TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Dunkin's Basic Pumpkin Girl Parody
Summer may be nearing its end, but there's no better way to embrace autumn's arrival than by watching brands and influencers on TikTok dive into those crisp colorful leaves and filming everything you know and love about pumpkin season, including all the recipes. With TikTok ranking number one for the...
New Survey Reveals The Most Liked Starbucks Iced Drink
Summer may be coming to a close, but there's always time to enjoy your favorite iced drinks from Starbucks. Some coffee connoisseurs can't wait for the seasons to change and to switch over from their favorite cold drink to their hot PSLs. Some aren't so quick to reach for a hot cup of java, though. Enjoying iced coffee drinks year-round has become a way of life for some, including one SBNation writer who claimed "drinking iced coffee year-round is the best way to live."
Roasted Red Potatoes Recipe
Are you a potato lover? We love potatoes in any way, shape, or form. Whether they are mashed, fried, or baked, we are can't get enough!. Recipe developer and health coach, Miriam Hahn, brings us this recipe for roasted red potatoes. According to Potato Glory, potato varieties like Mozart, Colomba, and Annabelle are ideal for roasting because of their buttery flavor when baked. Hahn says, "I love pairing these with any type of protein entree like hamburgers, chicken, fish or veggie burgers" such as this Green Chile Black Bean Burger recipe. She adds "I also love to put them in buddha bowls or even serve them alongside eggs or a tofu scramble."
How To Upgrade Your Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
When it comes to Saturday morning breakfast, there's one treat that combines the delicious glaze of a fresh-baked doughnut with the warm cinnamon taste of French toast: the cinnamon roll. After all, who doesn't have a fond memory of waking up one morning to a plate of cinnamon rolls and a glass of orange juice? It's one of the quintessential weekend breakfast items, alongside waffles and pancakes.
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Michael Symon's Summer Dish
Before scientific and technological advances made it possible for New Englanders to eat strawberries in February, people could only eat certain fruits and vegetables in season. Although less convenient, eating seasonally has several benefits. According to WebMD, fruits and vegetables in season are more nutritious than the plastic doppelgangers sold...
Instagram Is Divided Over Chick-Fil-A's Ultimate Sandwich Question
Chicken sandwich wars are real, even when they happen under the roof of the same chain. NBC News may give Popeyes credit for starting this poultry battle, but it has permeated the entire fast food industry. Per Edison Trends, chicken sandwiches and the eateries that serve them saw a 420% growth in online ordering from January 2019 to December 2020. Of those sales, Chick-fil-A led the pack, claiming the lion's share of 45%. It's not surprising. The restaurant has been serving up its iconic chicken sandwich — a piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted buttered bun with two pickles — since 1967, per the company's website. While this classic sandwich isn't Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu item, there is no denying that this Eat Mor Chikin' chain is beloved.
Homemade Hoisin Sauce Recipe
While it is incredibly tempting to buy prepared sauces and condiments, they taste so much better when they're homemade. For the most part, sauces are ridiculously easy to prepare and don't require a whole host of odd-ball ingredients, making them quick and simple to whip up. This homemade hoisin sauce, courtesy of recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, is the perfect example of a sauce that isn't difficult to make at home. "I make Asian food frequently and love to serve this anytime I make an Asian dish and I need a quick sauce," Hahn says.
Is Robot Delivery The Next Big Pizza Trend?
Although we may still be decades away from the Skynet terminators growing self-aware and rising up to take over, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been gradually making their way into our daily lives. Earlier this year, a company called RoboBurger opened the first robot burger vending machine in a mall in Jersey City, New Jersey (via Today).
How A Muffin Tin Can Help Make Meatloaf In Half The Time
If you're the type of person who loves to cook, there's a good chance you've collected quite a few pieces of kitchen gear over the years, from specialty devices with just one use (hello, cherry pitter) to staples like your well-worn baking sheets. And, if you like to bake in particular, you've probably amassed a few more kitchen items, including loaf pans and muffin tins.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over An Exotic Animal Visiting A Walmart
If there is anything Walmart shoppers can agree upon, it's that there's always a sight to see at the superstore. Walmart is known for offering every single item under the sun. From tortillas to tablets to trampolines, whatever shoppers can dream of, Walmart probably sells. With its myriad selections, it's no wonder that Walmart attracts such a broad range of shoppers throughout all 10,000+ locations. In fact, it is estimated that during the 2022 fiscal year, an average of 230 million customers walked through Walmart's doors every week (via Statista), which means over 30 million customers daily.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Pretzel Snack
When it comes to savory snack aisle, the world truly is your oyster. Whether you want something plain and simple, like Pita Chips, or a cheesy, salty snack bursting with flavor, like a bag of Doritos, there is guaranteed to be one afternoon pick-me-up or late night snack that suits your fancy. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a bag of pretzels. Salty, crunchy, and packed full of flavor, pretzels are some of the most versatile snacks out there. You can coat them in melted chocolate or yogurt for a simple dessert, use them as vessels to scoop up a delicious dip, or simply munch on them by the handful.
Twitter Is Horrified By A Chaotic Papa John's Keurig Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With a Kuerig, your daily dose of morning coffee can be as easy as snapping your fingers. This and the machine's made-for-one serving size likely contributed to 3 million people in the U.S. deciding to bring a Kuerig coffee maker home during 2020 (per Food Business News).
