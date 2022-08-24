Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Mother: Destiny Hanshew, of Cadiz;. Father: Bryan Kelly, of Cadiz;. Maternal grandfather: William Pilkington (Tara...
wkdzradio.com
Mark Wyatt, 46, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 46-year-old Mark Wyatt, of Cadiz, will be 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Father: David (Barbara) Wyatt, of Cadiz;. Mother: Connie Hunt, of...
wkdzradio.com
hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville
Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
wkdzradio.com
Rev. Curtis Melton, 92, of Madisonville
Funeral services for 92-year old Reverend Curtis Melton, of Madisonville, will be Sunday afternoon, August 28, at 2:00 at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday, August 28. He is survived his children, Janie Melton Polley...
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
wkdzradio.com
Adams Reappointed To Juvenile Justice Council
Governor Andy Beshear has reappointed John Lindsey Adams, of Hopkinsville, to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council. A district judge for the Commonwealth, Adams will serve out another term that expires August 1, 2024. He was reappointed alongside Henderson County Attorney Steven Gold, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward and Jefferson County...
clarksvillenow.com
6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
wkdzradio.com
Think Cute Kids Cuts Ribbon In Cadiz
Opened earlier in June at 54 Main Street in Cadiz, Think Cute Kids held its ribbon cutting Friday afternoon alongside the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Returning home with her husband following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner/operator Angela Walker said she just wanted to create a place families could shop locally for children’s apparel.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
whopam.com
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
wakg.com
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
whopam.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
z975.com
Busiest Intersections In Clarksville
I’ve been seeing a lot of debate on Facebook lately about the slowest stop lights in Clarksville. There have been people weighing in and talking about how long they have to wait at certain intersections. That debate has kind of evolved into people talking about the busiest intersections in...
whopam.com
Both Hopkinsville and Christian Co. Lose Road Games on Friday Night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Mayfield on Friday night to take on The Cardinals with Mayfield beating The Tigers 36-0. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….. The Tigers travel to Caldwell Co. on Friday night. Our F&M Bank Pregame Show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
