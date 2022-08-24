ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out

Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice among teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning. As the morning rolled […] The post Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
All 76ers

Former Sixers Trade Target Gets Dealt to Lakers

Patrick Beverley has been on the move over the last couple of years. After getting his NBA start with the Daryl Morey-led Houston Rockets, Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.  Beverley served the Clippers well for four seasons before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Homer
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Rehab#Espn#Bryceharper3#The Atlanta Braves
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury

The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani

The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years

Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy