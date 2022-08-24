Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, fastest pitch in college
What is the fastest pitch in MLB? New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman can light up the radar gun like
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Hilarious stat comparing Adley Rutschman to Babe Ruth has gone too far
The Baltimore Orioles are surprisingly in contention for an AL Wild Card spot and their rookie catcher, Adley Rutschman, is a big reason for it. But, the team’s TV network is trying a little bit too hard to compare him to the legendary Babe Ruth, don’t you think?
Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out
Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice among teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning. As the morning rolled […] The post Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Former Sixers Trade Target Gets Dealt to Lakers
Patrick Beverley has been on the move over the last couple of years. After getting his NBA start with the Daryl Morey-led Houston Rockets, Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. Beverley served the Clippers well for four seasons before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies ...
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022
What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Are the Yankees going to DFA Aroldis Chapman amid long layoff?
For a second there, Aroldis Chapman appeared to be “back” for the New York Yankees, which was bringing the bullpen situation into focus as injuries began to pile up and regressions continued to take shape. Before that, though, some fans had wondered if the Yankees were going to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury
The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB News: New Findings Surface With Astros Sign Stealing Scandal
The thorough investigation of the scandal still brings out more details
Mariners to give Ichiro ultimate honor following Julio Rodriguez extension
The 2022 season has been a tremendous campaign for the Seattle Mariners. The ball club is talented and are looking to snap their 20-plus year MLB playoff drought. They officially announced a massive Julio Rodriguez contract extension on Friday. And Seattle is now set to induct the great Ichiro Suzuki into the Mariners Hall of Fame, per MLB.com.
Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees Rumors: Brian Cashman expected to return no matter how 2022 ends
Well, Yankees fans, it seems like no matter how the 2022 season ends — with a bang or with a September’s worth of whimpers — the man in charge of creating the current flawed roster will be back with a new contract in hand. Hey, maybe 2024!...
BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star
On Friday, August 26, SNY's Ian Begley reports that the "Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks". Mitchell just finished up his fifth season playing for the Utah Jazz.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years
Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0