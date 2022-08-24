ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami

(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy arrested for grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Surveillance released of armed Hollywood bank robbery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a pair of armed robbers who held up a bank in Hollywood. They walked in with guns and demanded money from employees. It happened at 3:34 p.m. at the Chase Bank near Hollywood Boulevard and North Circle Drive, Friday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

