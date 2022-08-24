Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
BSO need help searching for 68-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 68-year-old man from Pompano Beach. Dan Garcia was last seen in the area of 2600 Northeast 15th Avenue in Pompano Beach around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
WSVN-TV
Partial derailment after train crashes into abandoned vehicle on tracks; 6 hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crashed into an abandoned vehicle in Fort Lauderdale. The car was left on the tracks near Northwest 29th Terrace around 6 a.m., Friday. The collision partially derailed the train. Eight people were injured and six were transported to the hospital. All suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami
(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for stealing cash from purse in airport sting operation
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who worked at the airport is off the job after investigators said he pocketed money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer was caught in a sting operation when an undercover agent handed him a purse...
WSVN-TV
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
WSVN-TV
Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance released of armed Hollywood bank robbery
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a pair of armed robbers who held up a bank in Hollywood. They walked in with guns and demanded money from employees. It happened at 3:34 p.m. at the Chase Bank near Hollywood Boulevard and North Circle Drive, Friday.
WSVN-TV
Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued from burning Fort Lauderdale home after food truck catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a dog in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, a fire broke out inside of a food truck and spread to a home. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the food truck was parked next to a house near Northwest 22nd Street and 26th Avenue when it ignited, Thursday night.
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri found not guilty in 2019 rough arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have found former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri not guilty of using excessive force during a rough arrest in 2019. 7News cameras captured Barbieri as he broke down in tears as the verdict was read in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
WSVN-TV
20 beagle puppies rescued from Virginia breeders arrive in South Florida to be adopted
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second group of beagle puppies has arrived in South Florida in search of forever homes after they were rescued from inhumane conditions in Virginia. 7News cameras captured the 10-month-old puppies hours after they made the 15-hour trip, early Thursday morning. The 20 dogs are...
WSVN-TV
No device found after bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood prompts evacuation
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school have given the all clear after no device was found. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device somewhere on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday.
