Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
Fox 59
2 injured in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were injured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the...
WISH-TV
Greenwood police say a minor dispute led to deadly bus stop shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One person has been arrested and another questioned in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old while he was walking to the bus stop Thursday morning. The arrest has done little to comfort the victim’s family and friends. Three of Temario Stokes relatives came to...
Police negotiate man's surrender after shots were fired at Indianapolis officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said shots were fired at officers during a call to check on a person's wellbeing Thursday afternoon. An IMPD spokesperson said police went to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive around 4 p.m. after someone asked for a welfare check on a person.
'Minor conflict' led to deadly shooting of teen in Greenwood, police chief says
The fatal shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore was caused by a "minor conflict" between him and the young man accused of killing him, Greenwood's police chief now says.
WISH-TV
Police arrest man after standoff in neighborhood on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a standoff where he fired shots at police from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Teen arrested after police chase for carjacking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old after a police chase for carjacking. Police say they found a vehicle Thursday near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. They said the vehicle had been previously taken in a carjacking. Police say they tried stopping the vehicle but the driver kept driving. They say the chase ended near East 34th Street and Nicholas Avenue after the 16-year-old teenager crashed the vehicle and ran from officers. The teenager was eventually located and arrested.
Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker
A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
IMPD investigates near north side shooting that left 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a near-north side shooting left one person injured late Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., officers answered a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is just west of 25th Street & Keystone Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
cbs4indy.com
Career criminal sentenced in case brought forth by initiative honoring fallen IMPD officer
INDIANAPOLIS — The federal conviction of a repeat offender from Indianapolis is the latest case brought forth and successfully prosecuted as part of an initiative named in honor of fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath. Officer Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indy’s east...
IMPD: 1 person wounded in shooting on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening on the city's northeast side. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive. A police department spokesperson said officers answering...
WIBC.com
Man Arrested For Woman’s Murder One Year Later
INDIANAPOLIS — A year later, a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot and burned to death. Before she died, Laura Gentry was able to tell police that a man called “OG Wayne” is the one who shot her and set her on fire. IMPD went work with that and during the investigation, IMPD received information about three different men in the area who go by the name “OG Wayne.”
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
WISH-TV
IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
Man dead after police shooting in Muncie
The incident unfolded at a home on the north side of Muncie around 1 a.m.
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Three Dutch soldiers injured in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning
Three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD. The shooting occurred near Meridian and Maryland Streets.
