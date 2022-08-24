ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 injured in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Two males were injured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Montcalm Street just north of 16th Street for a person shot. They found a man at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood police say a minor dispute led to deadly bus stop shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One person has been arrested and another questioned in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old while he was walking to the bus stop Thursday morning. The arrest has done little to comfort the victim’s family and friends. Three of Temario Stokes relatives came to...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest man after standoff in neighborhood on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a standoff where he fired shots at police from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Teen arrested after police chase for carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old after a police chase for carjacking. Police say they found a vehicle Thursday near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. They said the vehicle had been previously taken in a carjacking. Police say they tried stopping the vehicle but the driver kept driving. They say the chase ended near East 34th Street and Nicholas Avenue after the 16-year-old teenager crashed the vehicle and ran from officers. The teenager was eventually located and arrested.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker

A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 person wounded in shooting on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening on the city's northeast side. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive. A police department spokesperson said officers answering...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Arrested For Woman’s Murder One Year Later

INDIANAPOLIS — A year later, a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot and burned to death. Before she died, Laura Gentry was able to tell police that a man called “OG Wayne” is the one who shot her and set her on fire. IMPD went work with that and during the investigation, IMPD received information about three different men in the area who go by the name “OG Wayne.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

