Pontiac, IL

Witter, Tanner to perform 'Brothers' music

By Pontiac Daily Leader
 3 days ago
Jim Witter and Ian Tanner will be bringing their new show “Brothers” to the Pontiac Township High School auditorium on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. as part of the Livingston County Concert Association season.

Canadian singer/pianist/producer Jim Witter has been entertaining crowds for more than 30 years. His new show, performed with his multi-instrumentalist musical partner Ian Tanner — “Brothers” — features the hits of “musical brothers” like Lennon & McCartney, Hall & Oates, The Righteous Brothers, The Beach Boys and many others. This talented duo features Witter on vocals, piano and guitar and Tanner on bass, guitar, and vocals. Terrific videos complement the show, bringing the audience back to the era of these songs.

Memberships for the 2022-23 season are still available and can be purchased at the auditorium prior to the concert or by calling Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394. Adult memberships for the season are $50. Family tickets are also available. A single adult family membership is $60. A two adult family membership is $110. Memberships in the Livingston County Association also include four concerts in Ottawa.

Individual tickets for the Sept. 12 concert are $25. Area high school students can attend the concert free of charge. Adults with a ticket may also bring children with them at no additional charge.

For more information about the Association you can contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or patterson.hjemme@gmail.com.

