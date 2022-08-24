Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
WSAZ
Wayne County students head back to school
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ceredo-Kenova Elementary kids were ready for the first day of school Thursday morning, along with the rest of Wayne County schools. Principal Deidre Farley has been preparing for big numbers this year. “We’ve got one of our largest kindergarten classes coming in,” Farley said. “We’ve...
WSAZ
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer winds down, you might be seeing more weeds popping up in your yard. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for kicking the weeds this summer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Winfield High School
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ kicks off the high school football season with a pep rally at Winfield High School. Winfield hosts Hurricane High School Friday, August 26 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
Marshall University to demolish old church after building deemed ‘unsafe’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University will be expanding parking near the Joan C. Edward Stadium this fall. Marshall officials say they will be demolishing an old church located on the property in the 2000 block of 5th Avenue that the university bought in 2017. Officials with the university say the building has been declared […]
wchsnetwork.com
Abduction arrest in Kanawha County
A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son. Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert. It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton schools get vape detectors
With the start of the new school year, one of newest pieces of equipment at Ironton Elementary and Middle schools is one designed to prevent students from vaping at school. The multi-sensor devices, called HALO Smart Detectors, are described by the company as “capable of vape detection, smoke detection, THC detection, and sound abnormalities like gunshots and shouting in areas a camera cannot be placed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
Band of the Week: Ashland & Boyd County
We pulled out all the stops for our first Band of the Week.
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop is back with more tailgate favorites to celebrate Fresh Cut Friday. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
wchstv.com
Loved ones look for answers after burial plot mistakes at Kanawha County cemetery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kathleen Ciappina's daughter was buried at Montgomery Memorial Park in Kanawha County in July, but not in the plot she should have been. "Of course, right away I saw it was the wrong spot for her to be in," Ciappina said. "But what am I going to say at that point? I'm going to make a scene the day we are burying her? No."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
WSAZ
Marshall University launches new pedestrian safety campaign
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has launched a new pedestrian safety campaign to promote awareness for students and staff on the Huntington campus. The campaign, called “Heads Up Herd,” encourages pedestrians to stay aware when near traffic and cross the streets only at crosswalks. The campaign follows...
WSAZ
Man indicted in connection with Charleston shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a shooting in May that critically injured another man in Charleston, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records. Devin Fanaris, 26, of Charleston, is accused of shooting Traquante Coles at a gas station along...
Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
WSAZ
Huntington Music and Arts Festival returns for 12th year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Music and Arts Festival is a week-long event dedicated to celebrating local creatives. HMAF is returning for its 12th year starting Monday, Aug. 29. Heath Holley and Tyler Cooper stopped by First Look at Four with a preview. You can find a full schedule...
WSAZ
Game of the Week | Huntington High vs. Spring Valley
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High versus Spring Valley is our Game of the Week for the three-state kickoff of Football Friday Night. Tap on the video link for highlights and more.
WSAZ
Kanawha Co. leaders take inventory of flood damage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the floods swept through hundreds of homes on Aug. 15 throughout Kanawha County, officials have been working to figure out just how much damage the downpour caused. Emergency Management Services for Kanawha County presented some of the cleanup costs and debris removal costs. From minor...
Comments / 0