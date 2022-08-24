ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CBS LA

Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns

The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

A Vibrant Korean Community is Thriving in North O.C.

Even the people in the Zoomak parking lot in Buena Park can hear the distant thump of music – K-pop to be exact – and the babel of cheerful conversations. Customers peering through the entrance can see an unassuming projector playing flashy Korean music videos, contrasting the dark interior barely lit by dim ceiling lamps. A tipsy euphoria swallows anyone entering the doors. An instant camaraderie exists between new faces and old friends.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
sanclementetimes.com

City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA

A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
NBC Los Angeles

Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County

One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County. The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour. Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana after failed relationship

A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.  
SANTA ANA, CA
Brian Sternberg
foxla.com

OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist

ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
ANAHEIM, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach

A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
LAKE FOREST, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]

48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Orange County hit by street takeovers

Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
