Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
A Vibrant Korean Community is Thriving in North O.C.
Even the people in the Zoomak parking lot in Buena Park can hear the distant thump of music – K-pop to be exact – and the babel of cheerful conversations. Customers peering through the entrance can see an unassuming projector playing flashy Korean music videos, contrasting the dark interior barely lit by dim ceiling lamps. A tipsy euphoria swallows anyone entering the doors. An instant camaraderie exists between new faces and old friends.
sanclementetimes.com
City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
lagunabeachindy.com
2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA
A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
NBC Los Angeles
Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County
One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County. The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour. Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle. The...
Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana after failed relationship
A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.
Cypress Considers Doing More To Help Residents Understand Who’s Financing Local Elected Officials
Cypress officials may soon make it easier for residents to decipher who is financing their local elected officials by posting campaign disclosures dating back a decade or so on their city website as residents call for more transparency. Councilwoman Francis Marquez, who requested the change, will work with city staff...
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist
ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach
A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
Fontana Herald News
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
foxla.com
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
L.A. Weekly
Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]
48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
