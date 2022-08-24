Emma Sowders named the Mitchell High School Genius Jock presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward

Marlene Boyer, 89, of Bedford, died at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Stonebridge Health Campus. Born May 24, 1933, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Roland L. Mendenhall and Myrtle (Naugle) Mendenhall. She married Carl D. Boyer, Jr. on Feb. 15, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2010. She worked in elementary schools for North Lawrence Community Schools, the Lawrence County Assessor’s office, and Ellison Abstract. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bedford, Indiana.

