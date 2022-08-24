ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emma Sowders named the Mitchell High School Genius Jock presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward

wbiw.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington published mid-year update of 2022 annual city goals

BLOOMINGTON – Thursday, the City of Bloomington published the mid-year update for the 2022 annual city goals. In keeping with the Hamilton administration’s commitments to transparency and accountability, this update offers the opportunity to monitor each City department’s progress toward stated goals. The summary reflects fourteen city...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Marlene Boyer

Marlene Boyer, 89, of Bedford, died at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Stonebridge Health Campus. Born May 24, 1933, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Roland L. Mendenhall and Myrtle (Naugle) Mendenhall. She married Carl D. Boyer, Jr. on Feb. 15, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2010. She worked in elementary schools for North Lawrence Community Schools, the Lawrence County Assessor’s office, and Ellison Abstract. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bedford, Indiana.
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jock#College#Community Schools#K12#Highschool#Education#Mitchell High School#Mhs#The Cross Country#Gpa#Statehouse#Senate Page
wbiw.com

Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board

BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council denies request to allow Janie Craig Chenault to appear electronically during budget hearings

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council denied council member Janie Craig Chenault’s request to attend the final run-through of the budget hearings via video. Chenault made the request as she felt it important for her to be involved with the final run through of the budget hearing process, but will be unable to attend due to a conference she had already committed to attending months prior.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Max S. Harrison

Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey

Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois

DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run

LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Residents invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s

BLOOMINGTON – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bloomington-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held Sept. 11 at the Pavilion at Switchyard Park on Rogers St. in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
wbiw.com

Stars suffer three losses at Indian Creek

TRAFALGAR – Bedford North Lawrence went 0-3 during Saturday’s tournament at Indian Creek. The Stars suffered a 25-10, 25-19 loss to Indian Creek in the opening match, fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-14 in the second, then capped the day with a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Greencastle. “It feels...
LAWRENCE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Roger Salmon, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000. Jason Jones, 36, of Washington, was arrested on a count of a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $25,000. Bond was posted. Sally Lefleur,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians

BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy