Emma Sowders named the Mitchell High School Genius Jock presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward

Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will hold a budget hearing on Monday
MITCHELL – Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will hold a budget hearing on Monday, August 29th at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Administration Center at 441 North 8th Street in Mitchell. 2023 Budget Hearing. I. OPEN PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING PUBLIC. II. HEARING ON PROPOSED...
The complete list of those running in Lawrence County school board races
BEDFORD – Noon today was the deadline to file to run for the Lawrence County School Board races. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Twelve people have filed for the North Lawrence...
City of Bloomington published mid-year update of 2022 annual city goals
BLOOMINGTON – Thursday, the City of Bloomington published the mid-year update for the 2022 annual city goals. In keeping with the Hamilton administration’s commitments to transparency and accountability, this update offers the opportunity to monitor each City department’s progress toward stated goals. The summary reflects fourteen city...
Obituary: Marlene Boyer
Marlene Boyer, 89, of Bedford, died at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Stonebridge Health Campus. Born May 24, 1933, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Roland L. Mendenhall and Myrtle (Naugle) Mendenhall. She married Carl D. Boyer, Jr. on Feb. 15, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2010. She worked in elementary schools for North Lawrence Community Schools, the Lawrence County Assessor’s office, and Ellison Abstract. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bedford, Indiana.
Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board
BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Adopt a Reading Buddy at the Bedford Public Library during National Library Card Sign Up Month
BEDFORD – September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. Celebrate with the Bedford Public Library by coming to the Children and Teens floor to adopt your very own Reading Buddy. You can pick up your Reading Buddy on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Lawrence County Council denies request to allow Janie Craig Chenault to appear electronically during budget hearings
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council denied council member Janie Craig Chenault’s request to attend the final run-through of the budget hearings via video. Chenault made the request as she felt it important for her to be involved with the final run through of the budget hearing process, but will be unable to attend due to a conference she had already committed to attending months prior.
Obituary: Max S. Harrison
Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey
Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois
DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session at noon today
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session on today, Friday, August 26th at noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (#135), in the Showers Building, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run
LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
Residents invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s
BLOOMINGTON – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bloomington-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held Sept. 11 at the Pavilion at Switchyard Park on Rogers St. in Bloomington.
Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
Stars suffer three losses at Indian Creek
TRAFALGAR – Bedford North Lawrence went 0-3 during Saturday’s tournament at Indian Creek. The Stars suffered a 25-10, 25-19 loss to Indian Creek in the opening match, fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-14 in the second, then capped the day with a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Greencastle. “It feels...
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Roger Salmon, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000. Jason Jones, 36, of Washington, was arrested on a count of a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $25,000. Bond was posted. Sally Lefleur,...
No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians
BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
