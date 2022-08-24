Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will hold a budget hearing on Monday
MITCHELL – Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will hold a budget hearing on Monday, August 29th at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Administration Center at 441 North 8th Street in Mitchell. 2023 Budget Hearing. I. OPEN PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING PUBLIC. II. HEARING ON PROPOSED...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session at noon today
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session on today, Friday, August 26th at noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (#135), in the Showers Building, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
wbiw.com
The complete list of those running in Lawrence County school board races
BEDFORD – Noon today was the deadline to file to run for the Lawrence County School Board races. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Twelve people have filed for the North Lawrence...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will begin budget hearings on August 29th
BLOOMINGTON – Next week, from August 29th to September 1st, the Bloomington Common Council will hold Departmental Budget Hearings for the fiscal year 2023 City of Bloomington Budget. Hearings will start at 6:00 p.m. each night and will be held in the Council Chambers in Suite #115 at City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Jury hears testimony in child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I
BEDFORD – A jury of 12 is hearing testimony in a child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Judge John Plummer III is presiding. The state has rested their case and testimony will resume this afternoon with the defense presenting their case. Joshua J. Stevens, 35, of...
wbiw.com
Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board
BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
wbiw.com
Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
wbiw.com
Approach closure planned near US 231 in Martin County
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, crews will close the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231. During the project asphalt will be removed. Once removed, a concrete approach will be installed. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.
wboi.org
Panel of IU faculty and staff speak out against SB 1
Seven IU Bloomington faculty and staff members held a panel Friday to help people understand the near total abortion ban passed by state lawmakers earlier this month. One audience member asked what the ban’s exception meant in cases where the mother’s life or health are at risk. Senator...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington published mid-year update of 2022 annual city goals
BLOOMINGTON – Thursday, the City of Bloomington published the mid-year update for the 2022 annual city goals. In keeping with the Hamilton administration’s commitments to transparency and accountability, this update offers the opportunity to monitor each City department’s progress toward stated goals. The summary reflects fourteen city...
wamwamfm.com
wbiw.com
Adopt a Reading Buddy at the Bedford Public Library during National Library Card Sign Up Month
BEDFORD – September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. Celebrate with the Bedford Public Library by coming to the Children and Teens floor to adopt your very own Reading Buddy. You can pick up your Reading Buddy on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
wbiw.com
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois
DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
WISH-TV
Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts reaction from schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
Comments / 0