ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
wbiw.com

Today at noon is the deadline to file for the school board

BEDFORD – Noon today is the deadline to file to run for the school board. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Eleven people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Approach closure planned near US 231 in Martin County

MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, crews will close the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231. During the project asphalt will be removed. Once removed, a concrete approach will be installed. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Panel of IU faculty and staff speak out against SB 1

Seven IU Bloomington faculty and staff members held a panel Friday to help people understand the near total abortion ban passed by state lawmakers earlier this month. One audience member asked what the ban’s exception meant in cases where the mother’s life or health are at risk. Senator...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington published mid-year update of 2022 annual city goals

BLOOMINGTON – Thursday, the City of Bloomington published the mid-year update for the 2022 annual city goals. In keeping with the Hamilton administration’s commitments to transparency and accountability, this update offers the opportunity to monitor each City department’s progress toward stated goals. The summary reflects fourteen city...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois

DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 26, 2022

1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy