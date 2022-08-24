ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hill High School will be virtual Wednesday due to low water pressure.

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Forest Hill High School is switching to online virtual learning today due to low water pressure at the school, the Jackson Public School District announced in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

“Due to low water pressure, Forest Hill High School will shift to virtual learning with synchronous instruction today, Wednesday, Aug. 24. There will not be in-person learning,” the school district’s Tweet states.

“Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the school’s front entrance during normal mealtimes.

“Breakfast is from 8-9 a.m., and lunch is from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.”

The entire City of Jackson has been under a boil water notice for three weeks due to turbidity in the water. Also, areas of the city have experienced low water pressure in recent weeks due to mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

It is unclear the cause of low pressure at Forest Hill High school that began Tuesday when officials excused students early and the issue continuing Wednesday.

The Clarion Ledger will update this story as more details are available.

