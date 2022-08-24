ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing she is pregnant

By PA Media and Reuters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Angelique Kerber won the US Open in 2016, one of three career grand slam titles.

Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months, including the upcoming US Open.

The three-time grand slam champion will miss the tournament at Flushing Meadows, joking on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.

“For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason,” the 34-year-old added. “I will miss all of you.”

“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way,” Kerber continued. “From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming No 1 in the world. The US Open has a special place in my heart, and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while.”

Kerber, who won Wimbledon in 2018 and both the Australian Open and US Open in 2016, is currently No 52 in the world, having dropped 20 places in the most recent WTA rankings.

“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to,” she concluded. “To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support – it means everything to me.”

Kerber’s compatriot Alexander Zverev will also miss the US Open as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. The world No 2 has said he is “super happy” with his progress, despite being unable to play in New York next week.

“The recovery is going extremely well,” Zverev said in a video posted on Instagram. “I am super happy where I am right now, but unfortunately I will not come to New York this year. It was a very tough decision, but the way the recovery is going … I just don’t want to take the risk and play best-of-five sets as my first match back.”

The 25-year-old required surgery to fix damaged ligaments in his right ankle following a freak injury during this year’s French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal. The US Open organisers confirmed on Monday that Zverev, runner-up in 2020 to Dominic Thiem, had withdrawn from the event.

Daily Mail

The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
TheDailyBeast

John McEnroe Tears Into U.S. Open Over Novak Djokovic: ‘I Think It’s Bullshit’

On Thursday, tennis great Novak Djokovic announced on Twitter that he would not be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”The reason, of course, is that Djokovic is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and current U.S. rules require that non-U.S. citizens be vaccinated in order to receive...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 US Open: How to watch, draws, who's playing, who's favored to win

The lone American Grand Slam is set to return to New York, and US Open fans around the globe are anticipating an intense two weeks of tennis. The last major of the year is known for its blue and green hardcourts and features the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.
The Guardian

The Guardian

