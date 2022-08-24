ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Lions Club flea market to offer 100 vendors

The Haddonfield Lions Club’s 2022 flea market returns Sept. 10 to the parking lot of One Centennial Square on Euclid Avenue with 100 local vendors selling new, used, antique and vintage items. “You get everything from somebody who crochets towels for your kitchen, to people who are selling real...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
‘Our pride and joy’

Moorestown’s Relief Engine Company will celebrate the 100th birthday of its oldest fire apparatus at town hall on Sept. 24. “It has been our pride and joy for many years,” said Pete Clifford, president of the company. The firefighters’ 1922 Ahrens Fox Model RK-4 – known as Bertha...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Burlington County Animal Shelter holds open house

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is hosting a special end-of-summer bash to help find loving forever homes for the dogs and cats that reside there. The Clear the Shelter Open House will be held on Aug. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive. The event will feature food trucks, music, games, crafts, information tables and more for the whole family, including friendly well-behaved pets on leashes.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Moorestown’s superintendent looks to a fresh start

Township school Superintendent Michael Volpe is prepared for the new school year. “We’re excited to be implementing a new literacy program that Dr. (Karen) Benton rolled out last year in our K to 5 program,” he said. “We think that’s going to be a way to more specifically target students’ skills in progress and make better gains in literacy over time.”
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

