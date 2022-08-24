Read full article on original website
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Sandusky to highlight construction plans to improve US 6 near Cedar Point
SANDUSKY, Ohio — U.S. 6, which is a key roadway that provides access to Cedar Point, will be going under construction with “significant infrastructure upgrades that will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety.”. With a federal grant worth nearly $24.5 million in place, U.S. Transportation...
Big changes underway along Ohio Turnpike: What you can expect amid removal of gates at toll plazas, lane conversions
BEREA, Ohio — Changes are currently in progress along the Ohio Turnpike in what is being called “the largest construction project” in the roadway’s history since the years leading up to its completion in 1955. It’s a project that involves lane conversions, the removal of gates...
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
WKYC
GO-HIO: Rocky River Reservation offers miles of unique trails in Northeast Ohio
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — With over 100 miles of trails throughout the Cleveland Metroparks, it truly is one of the best ways to see Ohio's true beauty. And it doesn't get much better than the sights and sounds of the Rocky River Reservation. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland’s Industrial Valley could be the new site for the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are definitely mixed feelings and even anger about a proposal to build a new jail in Cuyahoga County. More than 100 people gathered on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College for the latest update on the plan, and the public was vocal, many not buying what the jail committee is selling.
Ohio Turnpike toll booth changes: Here’s what you need to know
Work is underway to modernize the Ohio Turnpike and drivers are already seeing some of the changes. As part of the turnpike's new toll collection system, crews are converting lanes and removing gates at mainline toll plaza interchanges for E-ZPass open road tolling.
spectrumnews1.com
Step Forward works to lower unemployment rate in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — In July, the Ohio Labor Market Information department stated that Cuyahoga County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, which is 2% higher than the national average. Step Forward, a Cleveland organization, has stepped in to help decrease that percentage. What You Need To Know. Step Forward is an...
cleveland19.com
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of violence on city buses and at train stations, the head of the union that represents RTA drivers is renewing calls for safety of transit employees. “There’s not enough safety that you can put out there,” said William Nix, president of Amalgamated Transit...
Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Cleveland
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Cleveland Community Police Commission candidate critical of selection process
Two candidates have expressed concerns to News 5 investigators about transparency and when the new commissioners can get to work.
cleveland19.com
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
Train collides with car at Sandusky railroad crossing, leaving woman dead
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving was hit by an oncoming train Friday morning in Sandusky. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Erica L. Alley approached the triple-track railroad crossing on Campbell Street towards North Depot Street at roughly 8 a.m. when she attempted to maneuver her Kia sedan around the downed crossing gates. As she did so, the vehicle was struck by the locomotive headed westbound on the railroad tracks.
What does an airline owe you when they cancel or delay your flight? New DOT dashboard may provide some answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What does an airline owe you when it delays or cancels your flight?. If your answer is “I don’t know,” there’s good news coming. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced plans to create an online dashboard of airline policies, outlining exactly what each carrier promises their passengers when things go wrong.
Nearly half of Cleveland income tax refunds processed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four months after Tax Day, the city of Cleveland is nearing the halfway mark in issuing income tax refunds to an estimated 5,000 people who requested them for 2021. Cleveland’s Central Collection Agency has now paid out 2,330 refunds to individuals, totaling $3.4 million, Income Tax...
WKYC
