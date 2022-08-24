ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohio Turnpike toll booth changes: Here’s what you need to know

Work is underway to modernize the Ohio Turnpike and drivers are already seeing some of the changes. As part of the turnpike's new toll collection system, crews are converting lanes and removing gates at mainline toll plaza interchanges for E-ZPass open road tolling.
spectrumnews1.com

Step Forward works to lower unemployment rate in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — In July, the Ohio Labor Market Information department stated that Cuyahoga County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, which is 2% higher than the national average. Step Forward, a Cleveland organization, has stepped in to help decrease that percentage. What You Need To Know. Step Forward is an...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
BROOKLYN, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
WKYC

Train collides with car at Sandusky railroad crossing, leaving woman dead

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving was hit by an oncoming train Friday morning in Sandusky. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Erica L. Alley approached the triple-track railroad crossing on Campbell Street towards North Depot Street at roughly 8 a.m. when she attempted to maneuver her Kia sedan around the downed crossing gates. As she did so, the vehicle was struck by the locomotive headed westbound on the railroad tracks.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Nearly half of Cleveland income tax refunds processed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four months after Tax Day, the city of Cleveland is nearing the halfway mark in issuing income tax refunds to an estimated 5,000 people who requested them for 2021. Cleveland’s Central Collection Agency has now paid out 2,330 refunds to individuals, totaling $3.4 million, Income Tax...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Community Policy