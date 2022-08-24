Read full article on original website
Deborah Rozwood
3d ago
The family said they don't believe she's in any danger but they don't know where she is. I find that statement a little hard to understand but nevertheless, I'm praying for her safe return.🙏🏽
3
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
fox2detroit.com
3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old on Inkster Road and 8 Mile Road overnight on Saturday. Police said they responded to the intersection at 2:34 a.m. for a two-car crash. According to investigators, a car driven by a 29-year-old...
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a shooting suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago. They say it all started when he claimed an employee got his order wrong.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
abc12.com
Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
2 killed in 6 car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott overnight Saturday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-94 near Mt. Elliott according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the center median on I-94. The Fusion was then rear-ended by a Kia; turning the Fusion sideways and blocking the freeway's left lane. The Kia stopped on the right shoulder.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police adding 300 officers to weekend patrols with increased overtime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are adding 300 extra officers to weekend patrols as the summer comes to an end, which typically brings plenty of gatherings and parties that can draw large crowds. In an effort to keep those events peaceful, double overtime payments have been authorized by the...
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
Early morning crash kills 2 on I-94 in Detroit
A man and a woman have died at the scene of a six-car crash at around 2:25 a.m. Saturday on I-94 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen Madison Heights Fire Department pickup found in Detroit, suspect arrested
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police have found a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck that was stolen on Tuesday and, though a suspect is not in custody, FOX 2 learned that the suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
fox2detroit.com
Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week. The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident. It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited...
fox2detroit.com
Stolen glock handgun found in suspect car that fled police at 100 mph in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police in Detroit recovered a stolen Glock handgun from a car that was clocked at going 100 mph on I-96 early Friday morning. The gun was found in a Chrysler 300 that fled police after state troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:10 a.m. Patrolling...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank at gunpoint spotted walking into same bank
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor in July at gunpoint was spotted walking into the same bank Tuesday in a possible attempt to rob it a second time, police said. Police were called around noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the...
