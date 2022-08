The North Carolina Tar Heels football program opened the 2022 season 1-0 after dominating Florida A&M 56-24 Saturday night at home. UNC’s defense got off to a sluggish start, but the offense came out on fire, leading to a record-breaking night from quarterback Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman had it going for the Tar Heels early, finding tight end Kamari Morales for a 19-yard touchdown at the 5:51 mark in the first quarter. Florida A&M answered back two minutes later on a quick drive that tied up the game. The offensive showdown continued with Maye tossing two more touchdowns, while the Rattlers were...

