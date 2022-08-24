Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom Handy
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
The Mariners walk-off celebration just got even crazier (Video)
The Seattle Mariners were rightfully thrilled about a walk-off win on Friday night, and their celebration got even better. The Seattle Mariners pulled off a walk-off win in the 11th inning against the Cleveland Guardians, and they were rightfully thrilled about it. Their celebration took a fun turn with a team dance party on the field.
Yankees: Aroldis Chapman hits IL with a truly gross ‘injury’
The New York Yankees’ bullpen continues to get hammered with injuries, as Aroldis Chapman is now sidelined due to a gross injury. It is well known that the New York Yankees have had a disastrous second half to the season. Even though they were entering their Aug. 27 game against the Oakland Athletics on a five-game winning streak, their bullpen has been hammered with injuries. Unfortunately, they have yet another reliever heading to the injured list.
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Blue Jays look to avoid third straight shutout vs. Angels
The Toronto Blue Jays will try to score their first runs of their three-game series with the visiting Los Angeles
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Red Sox star returning from injury for last-gasp push for Wild Card spot
The Boston Red Sox have had several reasons to lose hope this season, but the return of this star player may be a reason to gain some. The Boston Red Sox have had several reasons to lose hope this season. They’ve had an unstable and inconsistent rotation, bullpen and lineup, and they’ve struggled like crazy to hold it together this season. There is, however, a potential silver lining with second baseman Trevor Story officially coming back from the injured list.
