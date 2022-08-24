Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County
Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
alachuachronicle.com
WCJB
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie. A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane.
WCJB
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
First Coast News
Camden County deputy suspended after woman pulled from truck, hit in face during traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A January traffic stop in Kingsland, Georgia is just now getting the attention of the Camden County NAACP. Dash camera video from Camden County Deputy Christi Newman shows her attempts to get Charis Faria out of her pick-up truck, which leads to an altercation with Faria being pulled to the ground.
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
Woman involved in deadly Jacksonville road rage incident sentenced to 8 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday. The sentencing comes after Ana Jimenez was involved in a crash that left one person dead on April 11, 2019. On that day, Jimenez told police that someone in...
News4Jax.com
Military veteran killed in shooting at Jacksonville Beach rental identified
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning new information about a man who died Thursday evening after a shooting at a home in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood. According to Kirri Coleman, she never expected things to get out of hand Thursday night. She was the private chef at the birthday dinner for the victim who was shot and killed in a home on Ocean Pond Court, which was being rented out as an Airbnb.
UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
News4Jax.com
Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2019 road rage crash, gets 8 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was sentenced to eight years in prison in a case that authorities called a road rage incident that led to the death of a man in 2019, according to Duval County court records. Court records show Ana Jimenez, was originally charged with second-degree murder,...
WCJB
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
Car crashes into trees on Fleming Island; FHP says one person dead
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a 2005 Ford Escape traveling southbound on US Highway 17 crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Florida Highway Patrol says that the Escape then began to rotate counterclockwise....
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash
A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
News4Jax.com
Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that sent two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
