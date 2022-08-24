ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

ocala-news.com

Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County

Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two killed in car fire following I-75 accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Two unidentified people were killed in a fire following an accident on I-75 today near Gainesville. At 5:06 p.m., the victims’ car was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 378 when it ran off the roadway to the left, striking one tree with the front of the car and another tree with the side of the car, then the car caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Military veteran killed in shooting at Jacksonville Beach rental identified

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning new information about a man who died Thursday evening after a shooting at a home in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood. According to Kirri Coleman, she never expected things to get out of hand Thursday night. She was the private chef at the birthday dinner for the victim who was shot and killed in a home on Ocean Pond Court, which was being rented out as an Airbnb.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that sent two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

