Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo! Meets the Boo Brothers Free Online
Cast: Casey Kasem Jerry Houser Sorrell Booke Don Messick Ronnie Schell. Geners: Animation Adventure Comedy Family TV Movie. When Shaggy inherits an old Southern estate from an uncle, he and his sleuthing hounds take a road trip. But they don't even make it to the mansion before the haunting starts. Amid headless horsemen, walking skeletons, and a menacing butler, Scooby, Scrappy, and Shaggy get majorly spooked.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Time Out Global
The 25 best horror movies to stream on Halloween in the US
We've scoured five streaming sites for their creepiest titles, from horror classics to the bleeding edge of terror. Any time is a good time to watch a scary movie, but let’s be real – there’s just something incredibly satisfying about watching a horror flick in October. It’s a bit of social conditioning, sure. Most of us have been told since we were children that October is Spooky Season, and for the rest of our days, the month will always represent frightful fun, even when we’ve long outgrown the ritual of dressing up and going begging for candy around the neighbourhood. But early fall itself also just feels spooky – a time when the air gets crisp, the days get darker and the spices more pumpkin-flavoured. It’s probably too cold and rainy to go outside, anyway. So why not curl up and give yourself a good scare?
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine. Death. Taxes. Me watching horror movies weekly. Some things in life are just a given. So, when I found this TikTok with 13 million views that challenges people to watch Netflix's latest horror movie, Incantation, and not get scared, I had to jump at the opportunity:
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Peace, Love & Misunderstanding Free Online
Cast: Catherine Keener Elizabeth Olsen Nat Wolff Jane Fonda Jeffrey Dean Morgan. A conservative lawyer named Diane takes her two teenage children Jake and Zoe to meet their estranged, hippie grandmother in Woodstock after her husband asks for a divorce. Is Peace, Love & Misunderstanding on Netflix?. Peace, Love &...
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller
If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
cheddar.com
What to Stream This Weekend: 'Welcome to Wrexham,' 'Day Shift,' Murder Inc. & More
This image released by FX shows Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney in a scene from the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham," which follows Reynolds and McElhenney as they takeover the lower-league Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC. (Patrick McElhenney/FX via AP) Not sure what to watch this last weekend in August?...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series
There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
Popculture
Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2022
Somehow, the start of fall is just weeks away, with Netflix releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in September 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on Sept. 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
'Inventing Anna' casting director reacts to Anna Sorokin seemingly changing her opinion about the Netflix series: 'It all feels so Anna to me'
Casting director Allison Estrin told Insider that Anna Sorokin will take "any opportunity to really keep herself in the spotlight."
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $35 at Amazon
It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are currently 46% off at Amazon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
The Umbrella Academy meets its apocalyptic end on Netflix
Full spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy season 3. It's official: The Umbrella Academy is about to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix. The fan favorite Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and all of its major stars are set to return for the show's (hopefully) epic conclusion.
ComicBook
Netflix's 365 Days Trilogy Sets Rare Rotten Tomatoes Record
Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
Jason Momoa is a rock'n'roll dreamweaver in new Netflix movie trailer
Slumberland is a modern re-imagining of comic strip character Little Nemo
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disappointing thriller reopens a cold case on the streaming Top 10
Believe it or not, but there used to be a time when Ryan Reynolds would tackle projects that didn’t require him to do little else than play an extension of himself. Perhaps one of the reasons why the actor feels so comfortable in his wheelhouse is that his more experimental efforts didn’t tend to find much success, with 2014’s The Captive one of several examples.
Comments / 0