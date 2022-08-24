ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Greg Dortch sets himself up to make Arizona Cardinals' regular-season roster

NASHVILLE — After a month of training and preseason games in which he was at least one of two stars on offense among those competing for an Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster spot, the payoff seems at hand for Greg Dortch.  The 5-foot-7 speedy playmaker who was cut five times by four other teams, and who spent last season mostly on the Cardinals' practice squad, caught six passes for 64 yards, including his first touchdown Saturday night in...
GLENDALE, AZ

