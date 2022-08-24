Read full article on original website
Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend. Damon A. Blakey of Zion, Illinois was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree reckless injury; first-degree recklessly enduring safety; and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.
Caledonia Police Department Weekly Police Reports Aug 17-23
The Caledonia Police Department shared the past week of police reports. Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, there were 367 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 108 traffic contacts, including 7 accidents and 5 arrests for OWIs. Of the 5 OWIs, 4 of the arrests were 1st offenses and one was a second offense. One of the 7 traffic accidents resulted in an arrest for OWI-1st offense, too, per the department.
Man charged with firing gun days after allegedly assaulting pregnant woman
RACINE – A Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison after he allegedly fired a gun at several individuals just days after he assaulted a woman pregnant with his child. Merecede Marshall, 29, was charged Wednesday with seven felonies: four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering...
Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun, shooting at four people | Crime and courts
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun after assaulting her, and then fired the gun at four people. Mercede L. Marshall, 29, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly ending safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of theft of movable property, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of theft.
We Witnessed Kenosha Burn [LIVE VIDEO & PHOTOS]
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul—as well as weak local leadership—must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a credit union being torched...
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex on Watertown Plank to Close
The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors September 9th. The transition...
Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Racine County man who committed voter fraud says he’s been subpoenaed
The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he’s been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group ‘HOT Government’ posted a photo on the social media platform ‘Telegraph’. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers. Wait said he couldn’t discuss specifics regarding the subpoena, but acknowledged he had received one. “It’s a general information subpoena. I’m acknowledging that, I guess, but at any rate, they were seeking all the data that we have,” Wait said. In July, wait admitted to ordering and receiving absentee ballots in other people’s names, including assembly speaker Robin Vos, to expose vulnerabilities in the online MyVote system.”We exposed the simplicity and ease that anybody from around the world can order a ballot and send it to another location,” Wait said. Wait said he didn’t do anything with the ballots, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission told WISN 12 News last week, a crime is a crime.”This man, according to his own confession, broke the law, did so intentionally under the guise of some sort of weird attack on our absentee voting system which if you don’t break the law works very well,” said Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs. “Do you regret it at all,” WISN 12 News reporter Caroline Reinwald asked on Wednesday. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Wait said. “If I get charged and I have to go to trial, it’s a small price to pay to save a republic.” Wait would not show WISN 12 News the subpoena. Neither the Racine County Sheriff’s Office nor the Department of Justice responded to our requests for comment. Wait said he does not plan on hiring an attorney and instead plans on representing himself in court.
Milwaukee’s first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 am Most of the items will be priced by the pound. The bins on...
Community Newsletter: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties | Faith & Community
“Children are our future” is a phrase that gets tossed around lightly. If we believe this, there are opportunities to come alongside the youth in our community as a mentor providing valuable support to encourage and guide them to become the best versions of themselves. Some youth lack a support system and require additional adults who are positive role models to mentor them during this critical time of development. Mentorship establishes belonging. Think about the mentors in your life. What made them a good mentor? Those relationships are either organic or found through a community-based mentor program.
Friday night lights: Football games for Racine County high schools Aug 26
It’s game day! Schools across Racine County will be back under the lights tonight. Students are gearing up for another night of high school football. Are you looking to catch a game, support our schools and watch local talent shine? The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight.
Post From Community: DPW releases new Paint the Pavement Program
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is pleased to announce the release of its...
HashtagMKE builds community for Milwaukee social media influencers
Snapping photos, filming videos, editing footage. Social media content creators and influencers tend to spend a good chunk of time behind screens. A popular Milwaukee TikToker has created a local community for them — to meet, network, troubleshoot, share ideas and collab — offline and in person. And...
Phoenix Opens 2022 With 2-0 Clean Sheet Over Milwaukee
DURHAM, NC- Behind a pair of header goals from sophomore Scott Vatne and graduate student Michael Clow, the Elon University men’s soccer team opened its 2022 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee in the Phoenix’s first match at the John Rennie Nike Classic on Friday, Aug. 26, at Koskinen Stadium.
Commentary: Seniors shouldn’t have to unretire due to cost-of-living in Racine | Editorial
When you grow up having a tough childhood, you dream of the day that things will get easier. I was just 6 years old when I went into the foster care system. From living with alcoholic parents to being mistreated in foster homes, I longed for a future where I could finally chart my own course and feel stable. I’m now 73, yet, once again, feel the overwhelming uncertainty about the future.
Gov. Evers hosts roundtable in Kenosha on proposed tax plan
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Governor Tony Evers held a roundtable in Kenosha Thursday, Aug. 25, to talk his plan to cut taxes using the state’s budget surplus. The $600 million tax relief proposal aims to address rising costs due to inflation. It includes insulin prices at $35 as well as getting rid of the minimum markup on gas prices.
Community Paint Days extended for the Kenosha Community Mural Project | Local News
Kenosha community have been participating this week in painting a community mural that organizers say “will shine like a beacon with their light, reminding us of our common good.”. The art was inspired by two community design workshops, which offered people a chance to acknowledge the challenges they want...
Today’s events for Saturday, Aug. 27 | Local News
It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha bookstore celebrates three years, hosts book festival Sunday | Local News
Local independent publishing company and bookstore Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is celebrating its three-year anniversary this weekend with activities including an indie author “sneak peek” and a book festival. Representatives with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce and other guests gathered at the store for a ribbon...
Jockey to sponsor Jockey Undie Run and Flannel Fest at Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Park |
Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. is once again sponsoring the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Kenosha County Parks’ Flannel Fest, which will again feature the Jockey Undie Run Oct. 8th. The Jockey Undie Runis a family fun run/walk at a distance of just over 3K, which starts at 11:30 am Race...
