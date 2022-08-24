The Racine County man who admitted last month to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove a point said he’s been subpoenaed. On Wednesday, the group ‘HOT Government’ posted a photo on the social media platform ‘Telegraph’. The photo identifies Wait as holding a subpoena and says the two people next to him are Department of Justice officers. Wait said he couldn’t discuss specifics regarding the subpoena, but acknowledged he had received one. “It’s a general information subpoena. I’m acknowledging that, I guess, but at any rate, they were seeking all the data that we have,” Wait said. In July, wait admitted to ordering and receiving absentee ballots in other people’s names, including assembly speaker Robin Vos, to expose vulnerabilities in the online MyVote system.”We exposed the simplicity and ease that anybody from around the world can order a ballot and send it to another location,” Wait said. Wait said he didn’t do anything with the ballots, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission told WISN 12 News last week, a crime is a crime.”This man, according to his own confession, broke the law, did so intentionally under the guise of some sort of weird attack on our absentee voting system which if you don’t break the law works very well,” said Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs. “Do you regret it at all,” WISN 12 News reporter Caroline Reinwald asked on Wednesday. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Wait said. “If I get charged and I have to go to trial, it’s a small price to pay to save a republic.” Wait would not show WISN 12 News the subpoena. Neither the Racine County Sheriff’s Office nor the Department of Justice responded to our requests for comment. Wait said he does not plan on hiring an attorney and instead plans on representing himself in court.

2 DAYS AGO