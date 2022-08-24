Health alert issued after plastic, blue dye found in chicken tenders

(WJW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for some Perdue chicken tenders over concerns that it may contain small pieces of plastic and blue dye.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken was produced on July 12.

The following product is impacted by the alert:

42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date. It has the establishment number “P-33944.”

The chicken was shipped nationally to BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. The product is no longer available in stores, so it wasn’t recalled.

According to investigators, they learned about the issue when a customer complained that a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye in it.

No illnesses or bad reactions have been reported.

Anyone who has this product in their freezer should throw it away or return it.

