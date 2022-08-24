ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Health alert issued after plastic, blue dye found in chicken tenders

By Jordan Unger
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dL96G_0hTKi9zF00

(WJW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for some Perdue chicken tenders over concerns that it may contain small pieces of plastic and blue dye.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken was produced on July 12.

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

The following product is impacted by the alert:

  • 42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date. It has the establishment number “P-33944.”

    • The chicken was shipped nationally to BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. The product is no longer available in stores, so it wasn’t recalled.

    Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

    According to investigators, they learned about the issue when a customer complained that a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye in it.

    No illnesses or bad reactions have been reported.

    Anyone who has this product in their freezer should throw it away or return it.

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    Popculture

    Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

    Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
    FLORIDA STATE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Chicken Tenders#Dye#Plastic Bags#Foodsafety#General Health#Hawaiian#Bj#Wholesale Club#Nexstar Media Inc
    The Hill

    USDA issues health alert for Perdue chicken tenders

    WASHINGTON (WHNT) — A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free” over concerns of small pieces of plastic and blue dye, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. A recall was not issued for the product since it...
    FOOD SAFETY
    97.1 FM Talk

    Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

    Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
    Popculture

    Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

    Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
    FOOD SAFETY
    BGR.com

    Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

    A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
    MAINE STATE
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Food Safety
    NewsBreak
    Health
    NewsBreak
    Food Service
    NewsBreak
    Economy
    NewsBreak
    Agriculture
    NewsBreak
    Industry
    NewsBreak
    Public Health
    BGR.com

    Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
    PET SERVICES
    BGR.com

    Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

    Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
    MICHIGAN STATE
    BGR.com

    FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

    The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
    WFLA

    Elementary school principal found dead in car with suspect still inside: sheriff

    DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Wendy Cook, 54, was the principal at Stewart Height Elementary in Dillon County Four School District. Her death was […]
    LADbible

    Man dies after eating raw oyster at seafood restaurant

    A customer at a restaurant in Florida has died after eating a raw oyster found to be contaminated with a bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus. The man, who has not been named but is said to be from South Florida, had visited the popular Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month and was one of many customers that day to order the oysters.
    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
    shefinds

    Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

    Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
    GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
    WFLA

    WFLA

    87K+
    Followers
    18K+
    Post
    26M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

     https://WFLA.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy