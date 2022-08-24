Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
Sasha Banks Viral Image Circulating On Social Media Ahead Of WWE Return (Photo)
“The Boss” looks to be in shape for her expected return to the squared circle. As noted, Sasha Banks is rumored to return to the industry in the near future. Ahead of her return, a photo of the former WWE title-holder has been circulating throughout the internet and various social media outlets that shows her looking shredded.
Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H
It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name. Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
The Undertaker and Other Top WWE Stars Join Vince McMahon for Birthday Dinner
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday by going out to dinner in New York City. McMahon was accompanied to the restaurant by an unidentified female companion. In addition to John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh being present, Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, and...
Photos of Drew McIntyre’s Scars from WWE SmackDown Beating, Karrion Kross Warning
The Bloodline destroyed Drew McIntyre on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Detroit. Despite interference from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, Drew McIntyre was able to win the main event of SmackDown and defeat Sami Zayn. The storyline of the match was that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called on Zayn to take care of Drew McIntyre and distract him before their main event match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Earlier in the evening, Reigns expressed his appreciation to Zayn for taking the Claymore Kick delivered by McIntyre on the episode of SmackDown from the previous week.
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
Booker T Comments on the Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW and CM Punk
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the rumored backstage drama in AEW on his podcast. Here are the highlights:. Rumored drama with CM Punk: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled
As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight. Fightful Select reports that a few familiar...
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings
Gran Metalik (Mascara Dorada) made his promotional debut on Friday when he worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Dallas, Texas. Dorada defeated former WWE 205 Live wrestler Alex Zayne. Dorada reacted to his debut on Twitter, sharing a clip from his match with Zayne. He wrote the following in the caption:
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/26/22), Next Week’s SmackDown Also Being Taped
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown from Detroit tonight. It appears that next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown concludes, but the start time suggests that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.
Colt Cabana, Evil Uno Accept Award For AEW: Fight Forever (Video)
AEW Games has won its’ first award. On Saturday, it was announced that the AEW: Fight Forever video game won an award at the annual Gamescon convention. The game, which was praised for its throwback style and WWF No Mercy inspiration, was voted Best Sports/Racing Game at the award show on August 27th.
WWE Has Reportedly Decided Against Switching to TV-14
The decision to turn WWE Raw into a TV-14 is not going to happen, or at least it isn’t in the near future plans. According to Andrew Zarian’s report from July, a USA Network employee sent out an email informing them that Raw would be moving to TV-14. Later, it was revealed that the move was still anticipated but that the email had been sent too soon.
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
Who’s Working Who?
Professional wrestling, by nature, blurs the line between entertainment and reality to draw money, or at least it used to. Amid the controversy that CM Punk went off-script a few weeks ago in a promo to attempt to make Adam Page look weak on television, more behind-the-scenes drama was made public when it was revealed that Eddie Kingston was suspended for a few weeks after a backstage confrontation with Sammy Guevara. From what was stated by both Eddie and Sammy via statements online, Guevara cut a promo to hype the originally scheduled match with Kingston at next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view and mocked Kingston’s appearance. Kingston took legitimate exception to the comment and attempted to get into a physical confrontation with Sammy backstage. Kingston spent a few weeks at home and the match was scrapped.
