Austin Animal Center waiving adoption fees Saturday in effort to adopt out 100 dogs

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GpmI_0hTKhyRU00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Adoption fees at Austin Animal Center will be waived Saturday as the shelter tries to reach its goal of adopting out 100 dogs for this year’s Clear the Shelters event.

Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said in a news release the center has struggled with capacity after the pandemic.

“On Friday we had 61 dogs staying in crates. The dogs keep flowing in and, unfortunately, we’re not getting them out as quickly as they’re coming in. If we can get 100 dogs adopted, fostered, or rescued, then we can create needed space and avoid the likelihood of having to suspend intake,” Bland said in a statement.

More than 40 dogs surrendered to Austin Animal Center after eviction

In 2019, the shelter adopted out 60 dogs during that year’s Clear the Shelters event.

Staff and volunteers will be at the shelter Saturday to help adopters find the right pet. Foster coordinators will also be on site to help process walk-in foster applications.

The shelter will be open from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday. You can view available pets online now.

Austin Animal Center’s Clear the Shelters event is in collaboration with KXAN and Telemundo. Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign supported by local NBC and Telemundo affiliates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

