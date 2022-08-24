Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend
Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Watch: Ohio marching band drummer plays upside down
A drummer in a local marching band marches to the beat of a different drum and he even shared his special talent with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday.
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid High School Football Coach in Ohio| 2022
Being a high school football coach is a fun way to make a living. You have a chance to make a difference in the lives of young adults and other people. To become a high school football coach, you have to be very dedicated, tough, and work hard. This article...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
travelinspiredliving.com
Camping on South Bass Island
We earn commissions from affiliate links that may be included in this post. South Bass Island is part of Lake Erie Shores and Islands and is widely known as a popular vacation destination in Ohio but did you know you can also experience camping on South Bass Island?. For residents...
'Being humble is a key' Toledo firefighter Myles Copeland says of national exposure after saving life at basketball game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Myles Copeland has had a busy summer. He's been in the spotlight since a fateful game when referee John Sculli collapsed, and he helped save his life. "Ever since then, I've just been getting a ton of recognition," Copeland said. "It feels good. Just to know that I did such a great thing, and to have such an impact on not only John's life but everyone around him."
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
sent-trib.com
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2022. Becky was born at Bowling Green Community Hospital on October 25, 1941 to Dr. Dallas E. & Bernice I. (Hathaway) March. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959, where she began honing the interests and leadership skills that she would maintain for the rest of her life, serving as the vice president of Tri-Hi-Y, treasurer of the Future Teachers of America, and copy editor of the yearbook and actively participating in the Honor Society, the National Thespian Society, and the Library staff. She was also an enthusiastic booster at school sports events, with her senior yearbook referring to her as making up half the cheering section and the rest of the student body the other half.
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
sent-trib.com
Prep roundup: Early scoring ignites Perrysburg past Findlay
FINDLAY — Perrysburg opened an early 28-0 lead and then held on for a 49-21 non-league win over the Trojans Friday night. Perrysburg improves to 1-1 while Findlay falls to 0-2 with both losses coming to Northern Lakes League schools Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. Perrysburg had 485 yards of...
sent-trib.com
Prep Roundup: Otsego cruises past Bowsher
TONTOGANY — Otsego boys soccer took a 3-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 5-1 non-league season opening victory over visiting Toledo Bowsher on Tuesday. For Otsego, Hudson Thomas scored twice and Grant Martin, Markel Aranbarri and Walker Waitt scored one goal apiece. Eastwood 1, Liberty-Benton 1. FINDLAY...
Sweet and Savory Shanty offer baked goods
ALLEN COUNTY — Jennifer Albertson-Rope had been baking at home. Now she bakes at Sweet and Savory Shanty at 3031 Harding Highway. The building was acquired and remodeled during the pandemic. The business has been open for about a year and a half. But Friday morning was the time for the official grand opening.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-27-2022
There have been 35,203 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 172 cases in the last seven days. There has been one hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 372 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
