Related
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville man charged with using car to murder woman in Decatur parking lot
A Huntsville man is charged with murdering a woman in Decatur Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, killed Sherry Sain with a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE, according to court documents. The documents say Nelson parked near the...
wbiw.com
Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun
MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Hillsboro man indicted on manslaughter charge for fatal Limestone County wreck
A Hillsboro man is accused of killing a man last year while driving under the influence. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Jones II on one count of manslaughter and one count of DUI (alcohol) in February. The indictment says Jones recklessly caused the death of Carlos Ballentine.
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged with capital murder in double homicide of married couple
A Madison man now faces a capital murder charge after a Sunday double homicide. Donquise Kelton shot and killed Saleem and Cleopatra Magwood on Angela Drive, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said Kelton and the Magwoods were neighbors who got into an argument that ended in the shooting.
Man's death at Southwest Decatur apartments investigated as homicide
A deceased male was found in the parking lot of a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Friday morning and authorities are calling it a homicide investigation, the second at the complex in 15 months.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home
ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville man gets life sentence for 2020 shooting
A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, records show. Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court to the 2020 shooting death of Heather Golden. Her body was found in a burning home in Arab. Hammock was...
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
msn.com
'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer
Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
953wiki.com
Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges
All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
2 arrested after drugs, stolen guns found in Lincoln County
Two men were arrested in Lincoln County following an investigation into illegal drugs being sold in the community, according to authorities.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
