LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO