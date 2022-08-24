ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Hillsboro man indicted on manslaughter charge for fatal Limestone County wreck

A Hillsboro man is accused of killing a man last year while driving under the influence. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Jones II on one count of manslaughter and one count of DUI (alcohol) in February. The indictment says Jones recklessly caused the death of Carlos Ballentine.
WAAY-TV

Madison man charged with capital murder in double homicide of married couple

A Madison man now faces a capital murder charge after a Sunday double homicide. Donquise Kelton shot and killed Saleem and Cleopatra Magwood on Angela Drive, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said Kelton and the Magwoods were neighbors who got into an argument that ended in the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 24

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. harassment; Olive St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $30. criminal trepassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157. burglary-3rd degree; Saddle Trace Ln. S.E; miscellaneous. August 23.
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man gets life sentence for 2020 shooting

A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, records show. Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court to the 2020 shooting death of Heather Golden. Her body was found in a burning home in Arab. Hammock was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
msn.com

'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
953wiki.com

Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges

All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
HANOVER, IN
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
LOUISVILLE, KY

