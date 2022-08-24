Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
Photos of Drew McIntyre’s Scars from WWE SmackDown Beating, Karrion Kross Warning
The Bloodline destroyed Drew McIntyre on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Detroit. Despite interference from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, Drew McIntyre was able to win the main event of SmackDown and defeat Sami Zayn. The storyline of the match was that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called on Zayn to take care of Drew McIntyre and distract him before their main event match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Earlier in the evening, Reigns expressed his appreciation to Zayn for taking the Claymore Kick delivered by McIntyre on the episode of SmackDown from the previous week.
The Undertaker and Other Top WWE Stars Join Vince McMahon for Birthday Dinner
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday by going out to dinner in New York City. McMahon was accompanied to the restaurant by an unidentified female companion. In addition to John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh being present, Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, and...
Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H
It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name. Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
Bianca Belair Signs With WME to Represent Her in All Career Endeavors
According to Variety, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has signed a contract with WME (William Morris Endeavor) to be represented in all aspects of her career. According to the story, the Hollywood agency will work to build her in podcasting, acting, marketing, and other areas. Belair signed with...
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
Colt Cabana, Evil Uno Accept Award For AEW: Fight Forever (Video)
AEW Games has won its’ first award. On Saturday, it was announced that the AEW: Fight Forever video game won an award at the annual Gamescon convention. The game, which was praised for its throwback style and WWF No Mercy inspiration, was voted Best Sports/Racing Game at the award show on August 27th.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings
Gran Metalik (Mascara Dorada) made his promotional debut on Friday when he worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Dallas, Texas. Dorada defeated former WWE 205 Live wrestler Alex Zayne. Dorada reacted to his debut on Twitter, sharing a clip from his match with Zayne. He wrote the following in the caption:
WWE Has Reportedly Decided Against Switching to TV-14
The decision to turn WWE Raw into a TV-14 is not going to happen, or at least it isn’t in the near future plans. According to Andrew Zarian’s report from July, a USA Network employee sent out an email informing them that Raw would be moving to TV-14. Later, it was revealed that the move was still anticipated but that the email had been sent too soon.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/26/22), Next Week’s SmackDown Also Being Taped
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown from Detroit tonight. It appears that next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown concludes, but the start time suggests that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.
Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled
As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight. Fightful Select reports that a few familiar...
Thunder Rosa Hid In Bathroom from Jamie Hayter, Heat In the AEW Women’s Locker Room
Multiple sources are now confirming details on some of the issues that have been rumored to be going on within the AEW women’s division, which is said to be experiencing significant heat. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW...
Eddie Kingston Fires Back at a Former WCW Wrestler and Addresses His Suspension
Eddie Kingston was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Sammy Guevara on August 10, 2022 in Minneapolis (during AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event), which led in a dispute that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks. The following is what former WCW superstar Disco Inferno had...
