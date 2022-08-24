Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO