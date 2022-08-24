CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Back-To-School is a stressful time, but there are ways to eliminate stress. Whether you’re a working mom or a student, you make can take some of the pressures off. Life Coach Carenda Deonne-Beamon sat down with WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan this morning. She explained why we stress and some simple ways we can eliminate it from our lives.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO