wccbcharlotte.com
Stress-Less Living: Easy Ways To Eliminate Stress
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Back-To-School is a stressful time, but there are ways to eliminate stress. Whether you’re a working mom or a student, you make can take some of the pressures off. Life Coach Carenda Deonne-Beamon sat down with WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan this morning. She explained why we stress and some simple ways we can eliminate it from our lives.
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bahakel Digital: Multi-Platform Marketer/Account Executive
Are you an experienced digital seller who wants to make your mark at a family-owned company where you’re more than just a number?. We’re looking to grow our already successful sales team. Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in digital media sales with an emphasis in new...
Belk suing former CEO for ‘deception,’ stealing employees
After Patel stepped down as CEO in May, he was almost immediately hired as a chief operating officer for GameStop.
mynews13.com
Flea market vendors close to finalizing agreement for long-term site
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vendors of a shuttered flea market are close to selling their goods in a new location. Vendors of a Charlotte open flea market sold their goods for years at the former Eastland Mall site until it was cleared for a revitalization project. The Central Market vendors...
Cintra says NCDOT would have to pay them if hardened shoulders become reality
CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a solution to reduce travel nightmares on Interstate 77, north of Charlotte, but the company that owns the tolls on the highway says there would be a hefty price to pay. If you’ve driven on I-77 between Charlotte and Mooresville,...
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
pfonline.com
Statesville N.C. Start-Up Offers Turnkey Industrial Finishing Systems
United Finishing Systems LLC (Statesville, N.C.), a new start-up provider of turnkey industrial finishing systems has opened for business. The company will focus on the southeastern U.S and offers full industrial automatic powder and paint finishing systems, and batch systems, as well as service on all manufacturers’ powder and wet paint lines. In addition to new finishing systems, the company can provide retrofits to existing systems.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Meet Raleigh!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-year-old dog named Raleigh is in need of a loving home. He is neutered and in need of a little TLC due to his skin issues. Raleigh is also housebroken. To get more information on Raleigh or any of the other animals available at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.
WBTV
Adding apple cider vinegar to your hair care routine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all want healthy hair that’s strong and looks good, but sometimes those professional haircare products just aren’t in the budget. A lot of people turn to home remedies, including apple cider vinegar. But what does it do for the hair? More importantly,...
WBTV
NCDOT plans to widen I-85 through Gaston County; local residents not onboard with idea
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The state is looking to widen a crucial stretch of I-85 through Gaston County from three to four lanes in each direction. The project will cost well-over $600 million and will take years to complete once construction starts. People living in Gaston County say the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Clark The Eagle Spotted At The Charlotte Airport | VIDEO
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday you might have caught a glimpse of Clark the Eagle. Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary was at the airport to travel to do an event. Officials say he was cleared to fly by...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates
Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
Chief of Matthews Police Department resigns, effective immediately
Chief Clark Pennington announced his resignation, effective immediately, to retire from law enforcement and pursue other career opportunities, according to the department.
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Professional Voiceover Artist
CHARLOTTE, NC– Ever wonder what it’s like to be a professional Voiceover Artist? This week we phoned a friend for a lesson on how to use your voice for work. Watch Bob Tracey give Lauren some tips in an all new Do My Job.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
