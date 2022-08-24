ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Stress-Less Living: Easy Ways To Eliminate Stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Back-To-School is a stressful time, but there are ways to eliminate stress. Whether you’re a working mom or a student, you make can take some of the pressures off. Life Coach Carenda Deonne-Beamon sat down with WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan this morning. She explained why we stress and some simple ways we can eliminate it from our lives.
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
City
wccbcharlotte.com

Bahakel Digital: Multi-Platform Marketer/Account Executive

Are you an experienced digital seller who wants to make your mark at a family-owned company where you’re more than just a number?. We’re looking to grow our already successful sales team. Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in digital media sales with an emphasis in new...
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
pfonline.com

Statesville N.C. Start-Up Offers Turnkey Industrial Finishing Systems

United Finishing Systems LLC (Statesville, N.C.), a new start-up provider of turnkey industrial finishing systems has opened for business. The company will focus on the southeastern U.S and offers full industrial automatic powder and paint finishing systems, and batch systems, as well as service on all manufacturers’ powder and wet paint lines. In addition to new finishing systems, the company can provide retrofits to existing systems.
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Meet Raleigh!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-year-old dog named Raleigh is in need of a loving home. He is neutered and in need of a little TLC due to his skin issues. Raleigh is also housebroken. To get more information on Raleigh or any of the other animals available at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.
WBTV

Adding apple cider vinegar to your hair care routine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all want healthy hair that’s strong and looks good, but sometimes those professional haircare products just aren’t in the budget. A lot of people turn to home remedies, including apple cider vinegar. But what does it do for the hair? More importantly,...
wccbcharlotte.com

Clark The Eagle Spotted At The Charlotte Airport | VIDEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday you might have caught a glimpse of Clark the Eagle. Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary was at the airport to travel to do an event. Officials say he was cleared to fly by...
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates

Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
tornadopix.com

What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center

Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Professional Voiceover Artist

CHARLOTTE, NC– Ever wonder what it’s like to be a professional Voiceover Artist? This week we phoned a friend for a lesson on how to use your voice for work. Watch Bob Tracey give Lauren some tips in an all new Do My Job.
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
