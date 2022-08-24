Read full article on original website
Norwalk’s LogicSource taps Brian White as managing partner
LogicSource, a Norwalk-based provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, has hired Brian White as a managing partner. In his new role, White will be responsible for leading LogicSource’s health care division. Prior to joining LogicSource, Brian served as president of Bon Secours Mercy Health East Coast and was executive vice president of LifeBridge Health.
Second Yonkers movie campus moves ahead with school lease approval
The plan to create a second movie and television production studio campus in Yonkers has started to become reality with the signing of a lease for a significant element of what’s intended to be included on the new campus. The production center would be built at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street.
LISTING AGENT COMPLETES LEASE-UP
Choyce Peterson Inc., a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, recently announced that 2009 Summer St. in Stamford, Connecticut, has been fully leased. The Choyce Peterson agency team, led by Vice President Charlene O’Connell, has been the exclusive listing agent since 2020 representing the landlord The Field Group (TFG), in each transaction for…
Contractor claims developer judgment-proofed New Rochelle condo project
“Gold looted GS Utah,” according to an Aug. 17 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court, “transferring millions of dollars to himself and … leaving GS Utah without sufficient assets to satisfy the judgment.”. This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to...
Stamford seeks input on potential ferry service to Manhattan
The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan. The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.
Diana Spence named executive director at Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has appointed Diana Spence as the new executive director. Spence formerly served as the chamber’s communications manager. She replaces Sarah Grossman, who stepped down after two years in the leadership role. “During the last year, as the chamber’s manager of communications, Diana has been...
Judge orders couple to pay nearly $1M to defrauded gift shop partner
A federal judge has awarded nearly $1 million to a Canadian man who claimed that his partners took away his business of selling gifts to Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pine Bush, Orange County. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas ruled on Aug. 14, following a four-day bench trial, that Thomas...
Robeks to offer first New York location in Carmel
The Robeks smoothie chain will be opening its first New York location next month in Putnam County. The new outlet will be located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel. A ribbon-cutting opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Robeks was founded in 1996 and has approximately...
Housatonic Museum of Art receives grant for online collection database
The Housatonic Museum of Art has received a $40,824 Inspire! Grant for Small Museums from The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) designed to increase access to its collection. The museum, which located on the Housatonic Community College campus in Bridgeport, will use the grant funds in documenting, digitizing...
NATIONAL LEADERSHIP POST FOR DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation. At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee….
Trump’s former Greenwich mansion relisted at discounted price
The Greenwich mansion that was once the Connecticut residence of Donald and Ivana Trump is back on the market at a discounted price of $29.9 million. The 19,773-square-foot residence at 21 Vista Drive was built in 1939 and features eight bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. The waterfront property is located within Indian Harbor, a private gated community.
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
Investment banking firm Stifel to open Stamford office
Stifel, a global wealth management and investment banking company, is opening its first Fairfield County office at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford. This will be Stifel’s sixth office in Connecticut – it also operates in Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Mystic, and Southbury. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide the company with a grant in arrears up to $1.75 million, contingent on the company creating and retaining 50 new full-time jobs.
Former Citizens Bank mortgage manager banned from banking
Former Westchester banker Biagio Maffettone has consented to a $150,000 penalty and a ban on working for any bank, credit union or federally-insured depository institution. Maffettone had received $52,023 in kickbacks from September 2017 to October 2018, according to an administrative law complaint filed last year by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, while working as a home mortgage manager for Citizens Bank in Westchester.
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund
A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
M&T Bank launches pop-up shop to highlight Bridgeport businesses
M&T Bank has launched its initiative to bolster small businesses in Bridgeport: The M&T Spotlight Shop. The mobile pop-up shop was opened Aug. 11 at Bridgeport’s Captain’s Cove Seaport. This new endeavor will serve as a temporary storefront for multiple businesses that will take turns cycling through the “spotlight” that this retail setting provides. Participating businesses will each occupy use of the Spotlight Shop for about two weeks.
NewsTimes
Donald Trump’s former Greenwich property on market again — at a big discount
GREENWICH — A property once owned by former President Donald Trump is on the market again, this time with an all-time-low asking price. The owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne, now want $29.9 million for the 5.8-acre waterfront estate at 21 Vista Drive on a peninsula in Greenwich, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. It was listed for $50 million in 2009, $54 million in 2014 and $32 million most recently, according to the Journal.
The Inn at Fairfield Beach readies for the future under new ownership
The Inn at Fairfield Beach, one of the region’s best-known boutique lodging establishments, has new owners with Jeff and Mike Giannone, a father and son duo from Southport who purchased the property earlier this month for $2 million. The 6,804-square-foot, 14-unit property at 1160 Reef Road was opened in...
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi: ‘We are working continuously to make things better’
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce’s “Wine, Cheese and Chamber Chat” event on Aug. 11 offered local business professionals a chance to network among themselves and to gain insight from First Selectman Rudy Marconi on the issues impacting the town. Marconi, who has served seven consecutive terms as...
