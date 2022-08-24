The Last of Us Part 1 releases next week (September 2) and ahead of the launch, Naughty Dog has shared a comprehensive overview of the game’s accessibility features. A blog post on the PlayStation website today (August 26) details an extensive list of accessibility features that will be included in the game. The features present in The Last of Us Part 2 have been used as a “baseline” and then “evolved” to make the game an accessible experience to as many players as possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO