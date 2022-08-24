Read full article on original website
Björk launches new podcast detailing the creation of her albums
Björk has launched a new podcast series in which she’ll reflect on the creation of each of her studio albums. The first three episodes of Björk: Sonic Symbolism will be released next Thursday (September 1), delving into the worlds of ‘Debut’ (1993), ‘Post’ (1995) and ‘Homogenic’ (1997) respectively.
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development
Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence. During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.
PS5s just got more expensive – effective immediately
PS5 – €549.99 (€50 increase) Digital – €449.99 (€50 increase) PS5 – £479.99 (£30 increase) Digital – £389.99 (£30 increase) Japan (starting September 15) PS5 – ¥60,478 yen (¥10,000 yen increase) Digital – ¥49,478 yen...
Exclusive: 10 Chambers’ next game will be co-op heist FPS game
10 Chambers, the studio behind GTFO, has unveiled the next game that the studio is working on during an interview with NME. Speaking at Gamescom 2022, 10 Chambers’ creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson shared a little on what to expect from the developer’s next game, which will be a techno-thriller heist shooter focused on co-op play.
‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ anniversary update to add historical planes
A Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary update is adding a number of vehicles and enhancements later this year. Announced yesterday (August 25), the anniversary update is set to drop on November 11. It will add helicopters and gliders, the “most requested enhancements” from the game’s community, new airplanes and six historically significant aircraft.
CARS・
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ adds even more accessibility options
The Last of Us Part 1 releases next week (September 2) and ahead of the launch, Naughty Dog has shared a comprehensive overview of the game’s accessibility features. A blog post on the PlayStation website today (August 26) details an extensive list of accessibility features that will be included in the game. The features present in The Last of Us Part 2 have been used as a “baseline” and then “evolved” to make the game an accessible experience to as many players as possible.
‘God Of Rock’ is a new rhythm-fighting hybrid game launching this winter
Last night at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, a new hybrid rhythm-fighting game was announced in the form of God Of Rock. God of Rock will see the universe’s “greatest musicians” competing against one another in rhythmic fashion to secure the title of musical supremacy in a game that feels part Guitar Hero, part Street Fighter.
‘Battlefield 2042’ season 2 adding new map and specialist next week
EA Dice has detailed what players can expect from the imminent second season of Battlefield 2042, called Master Of Arms. Starting on August 30 next week, Master Of Arms will include a new map, specialist, hardware and battle pass. The new map is called Stranded, set in a drained desert...
Mastodon share 90-minute documentary on the making of ‘Hushed And Grim’
Mastodon have released a feature-length documentary taking fans behind the scenes of their recent eighth album, ‘Hushed And Grim’. The 90-minute film – plainly titled The Making Of Hushed And Grim, and made available to view in its entirety for free – chronicles the album’s full creative process. It’s largely based around footage shot in the studio, as well as interviews with members of the band.
‘Layers Of Fears’ Gamescom trailer shows off new story chapter
Bloober Team has shared a brand-new trailer for upcoming horror title Layers Of Fears at Gamescom. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Bloober Team has described the third installment in the franchise as more than a remake of the first two games, as it aims to combine the stories of both of them into an entirely new experience.
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
‘Command & Conquer’ remaster studio reveals ‘The Great War: Western Front’
Real-time strategy (RTS) game developer and the studio behind the Command & Conquer remasters Petroglyph Games has announced new title The Great War: Western Front. Set for release some time in 2023, the title was announced at the Future Games Show yesterday (August 24) as a part of Gamescom. It’s coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones
Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation
A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it. Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games...
Jamie Campbell Bower: “For a long time, I was afraid of the darkness in me, and I would run from it”
This summer, the most recognisable person on TV doesn’t actually have a face. With his deep, booming voice and hideous skinless body, Stranger Things’ biggest baddie Vecna has dominated conversation and propelled the man beneath his suit to new levels of fame. Luckily, Jamie Campbell Bower is taking...
Square Enix appears to be opening a new Western studio
According to a new application on the Canadian Trademarks Database, Square Enix could be opening a new studio in the West. The application appeared on the database last week on August 17 where it was filed, created and formalised, and it currently appears to be pending (via VGC). It looks...
‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio
The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
‘Rift Of The Necrodancer’ trailer shows off the rhythm game in action
Developer of action-rhythm games Crypt Of The Necrodancer and Cadence Of Hyrule, Brace Yourself Games, has revealed more about Rift Of The Necrodancer. The studio announced Rift Of The Necrodancer earlier in the month alongside some Crypt Of The Necrodancer downloadable content, but now there’s a trailer reveal and Steam page filled with new info.
