ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Professional Voiceover Artist

CHARLOTTE, NC– Ever wonder what it’s like to be a professional Voiceover Artist? This week we phoned a friend for a lesson on how to use your voice for work. Watch Bob Tracey give Lauren some tips in an all new Do My Job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Meet Raleigh!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-year-old dog named Raleigh is in need of a loving home. He is neutered and in need of a little TLC due to his skin issues. Raleigh is also housebroken. To get more information on Raleigh or any of the other animals available at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Males Place: Mentorship, Agriculture, And Social Justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Right in the heart of Charlotte, right past Fred Alexander park stands a strong tribe, grounded in its roots, unified, and dedicated to changing the lives of Charlotte’s black youth. With the commitment to expanding young minds The Males Place, continues to be one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
WCNC

These 4 chores can make your house more valuable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bahakel Digital: Multi-Platform Marketer/Account Executive

Are you an experienced digital seller who wants to make your mark at a family-owned company where you’re more than just a number?. We’re looking to grow our already successful sales team. Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in digital media sales with an emphasis in new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Tiktok#Wccb Tv
tornadopix.com

What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center

Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Jobs
getnews.info

Charlotte-Based Mother Who Overcame 12 Years of Infertility Is Now Helping Women Heal Themselves

Moon Haynes is a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist who overcame 12 years of infertility with her holistic methods. Moon Haynes has been a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist and holistic healer for 10-plus years who teaches women to heal themselves. She specializes in emotional and physical pain relief for women. She has been operating in Charlotte since 2019.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

SCarowinds brings thrills and chills this fall

CHARLOTTE — When the sun goes down, the monsters come out at SCarowinds! Beginning Sept. 16, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. In addition to frightening attractions and mazes, hundreds of creepy characters will roam...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

In Charlotte, college students say debt cancellation was welcomed news

Until he was approached by a reporter, Chandler Cannon, a third-year music major at Johnson C. Smith University, hadn’t heard about the Biden administration’s plan to cancel student-loan debts for millions of Americans. The Charlotte native said his family suffered a “big impact” from the Covid-19 pandemic, so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy