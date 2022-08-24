Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Professional Voiceover Artist
CHARLOTTE, NC– Ever wonder what it’s like to be a professional Voiceover Artist? This week we phoned a friend for a lesson on how to use your voice for work. Watch Bob Tracey give Lauren some tips in an all new Do My Job.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Meet Raleigh!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-year-old dog named Raleigh is in need of a loving home. He is neutered and in need of a little TLC due to his skin issues. Raleigh is also housebroken. To get more information on Raleigh or any of the other animals available at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Males Place: Mentorship, Agriculture, And Social Justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Right in the heart of Charlotte, right past Fred Alexander park stands a strong tribe, grounded in its roots, unified, and dedicated to changing the lives of Charlotte’s black youth. With the commitment to expanding young minds The Males Place, continues to be one of...
'Some of us live from paycheck to paycheck' | Gaston County teachers miss paychecks, say new system to blame
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On the first pay day of the 2022-2023 school year for Gaston County, many teachers went home with incorrect or missing paychecks. The district acknowledged to WCNC Charlotte that it has been facing payroll issues for the last eight months. “It is just very disheartening...
'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
wccbcharlotte.com
Bahakel Digital: Multi-Platform Marketer/Account Executive
Are you an experienced digital seller who wants to make your mark at a family-owned company where you’re more than just a number?. We’re looking to grow our already successful sales team. Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in digital media sales with an emphasis in new...
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
getnews.info
Charlotte-Based Mother Who Overcame 12 Years of Infertility Is Now Helping Women Heal Themselves
Moon Haynes is a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist who overcame 12 years of infertility with her holistic methods. Moon Haynes has been a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist and holistic healer for 10-plus years who teaches women to heal themselves. She specializes in emotional and physical pain relief for women. She has been operating in Charlotte since 2019.
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WCNC
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
SCarowinds brings thrills and chills this fall
CHARLOTTE — When the sun goes down, the monsters come out at SCarowinds! Beginning Sept. 16, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. In addition to frightening attractions and mazes, hundreds of creepy characters will roam...
iredellfreenews.com
Video: Iredell Health System CEO discusses impact of Davis Regional closing
Davis was purchased by Community Health Systems in 2019. A Chinese billionaire owner 22% of CHS. Just a fact found on Google. The whole deal is an underhanded deal for Iredell County. Beverly Holt says:. Expand the 24/7 Medical Expertise at the Iredell Mooresville location. So many here travel to...
qcitymetro.com
In Charlotte, college students say debt cancellation was welcomed news
Until he was approached by a reporter, Chandler Cannon, a third-year music major at Johnson C. Smith University, hadn’t heard about the Biden administration’s plan to cancel student-loan debts for millions of Americans. The Charlotte native said his family suffered a “big impact” from the Covid-19 pandemic, so...
