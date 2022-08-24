ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Sunny and dry weather will be replaced by more clouds and storms to end the work week. Warm, dry and comfortable air on Wednesday will continue into at least the first part of Thursday. We should see dry weather and a fair amount of sun to start the day, but a weak boundary will help to encourage a few isolated afternoon or evening showers. That being said, most of us will stay dry for the majority of Thursday. that won’t be the case by Friday. A cold front crossing the area will spark more scattered showers and some thunderstorms. These again will be hit and miss, and at this point, we don’t expect severe weather. We do need to monitor the trend, as a few gusty storms are possible. We’re green on the Threat Tracker for now, but that may change if the gusty storm threat trends up. We’ll keep you posted.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO