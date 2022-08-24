Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Fall-like feels today before a resurgence of summer tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cool and comfy start this Saturday morning, and we will only turn comfier as the today moves on. Dew points early this morning are near 60 degrees but are expected to crash this afternoon into the 40s. This will bring in autumn feels, especially with highs later today only making their way into the mid and low 70s!
WHEC TV-10
Weather Update: Summer sizzle returns Sunday & Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mild air Saturday transitions into a comfortable night Saturday night, with a clear sky and temperatures dipping into the 50s away from Lake Ontario. So it’ll be a great night to open up the windows and turn the air conditioning off, if you have it. But, we’ll be turning up the heat again by Sunday, with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will peak on Monday, with highs near 90 under a partly cloudy sky. More moisture begins to work in on Monday, which means we may see a stray afternoon or evening storm, but most of the day is dry. A cold front moving through on Tuesday will bring a much better chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Depending on when the front moves through, we could see a few storms with gusty winds, so we’ll keep an eye on the timing Tuesday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Starting the weekend cool, but we turn up the heat
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A cold front passing through Friday evening means a much cooler start to the weekend, but we quickly crank up the heat again. Any leftover storms with the passage of a cold front will end, but we’ll see the slight chance of another shower or two overnight, as much cooler air aloft flows in over Lake Ontario. Yes, we could see some minor lake effect rain tonight, along with some cloud cover. This means we’ll see some clouds to start the weekend, but we’ll clear things out quickly on Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. Saturday will be a cooler day, and very comfortable for outdoor events, picnics and barbeques. Then, Sunday features much warmer air, and the better day for those who have plans to be on or in the water! Overall, we’ll see a lovely last weekend of August!
13 WHAM
Storms on the way Friday afternoon
A couple heavy downpours moved through the Rochester area overnight, and more can be expected through the area Friday afternoon. A cold front back to the west will move across the region Friday, sparking occasional showers and storms in the morning and scattered storms through the afternoon. This frontal passage will also bring breezy conditions at times.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Showers and some storms to end the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Showers and some thunderstorms will round out the work week, but we’ll start the weekend off fresh and cool. We’ll continue to see a few isolated showers and thundery downpours tonight ahead of our cold front. That front swings through the late morning into the early afternoon on Friday. It’ll bring with it a renewed threat of showers and storms. There’s a slight chance we could get one or two storms with gusty winds, but the severe threat is overall low, so we’ll remain green on the First Alert Threat Tracker. Once that front pushes through, we’ll begin to clear things out. That means a lovely start to the weekend. The only caveat is the possibility of a lake-enhanced shower early Saturday morning, but we’ll see sunshine returning quickly, with a fresh breeze.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Rain & storm chances going back up to end the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Sunny and dry weather will be replaced by more clouds and storms to end the work week. Warm, dry and comfortable air on Wednesday will continue into at least the first part of Thursday. We should see dry weather and a fair amount of sun to start the day, but a weak boundary will help to encourage a few isolated afternoon or evening showers. That being said, most of us will stay dry for the majority of Thursday. that won’t be the case by Friday. A cold front crossing the area will spark more scattered showers and some thunderstorms. These again will be hit and miss, and at this point, we don’t expect severe weather. We do need to monitor the trend, as a few gusty storms are possible. We’re green on the Threat Tracker for now, but that may change if the gusty storm threat trends up. We’ll keep you posted.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of athletes came out to Lake Ontario for sold out Rochester Triathlon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of triathletes took to the shores of Lake Ontario this afternoon for the Rochester Triathlon. Those athletes did have it a little easier today because the swimming portion of the race was canceled, making it a duathlon. This year was the eleventh installment of the race and it was also completely sold out.
WHEC TV-10
Traffic alert: Edgemere Drive Bridge in Greece reopens to alternating single-lane one-way traffic
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County reports that the Edgemere Drive Bridge in Greece is now reopened to a single lane of alternating one-way traffic. The channel underneath the bridge will remain closed for boaters as crews continue to install a roadway over new arches on the North side of the bridge.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why haven’t they reopened that airport parking lot?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about parking. I’m talking about parking for your next trip if you’re flying out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. One of the lots is off limits and it has been for basically the whole pandemic. The...
13 WHAM
Fairport Music Fest returns this weekend
Fairport, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Fest kicked off Friday for its two-day music filled event. The event is held annually to feature a chorus of local and regional bands. Each year, the event draws visitors from Fairport and from afar with a family-friendly event that includes kids activates, food trucks, in addition to six stages of music.
WHEC TV-10
Box Car Derby comes back to Batavia after 40 year hiatus
BATAVIA, N.Y. – Saturday downtown Batavia hosted its first Box Car Derby race in over 40 years. 28 kids from Genesee County took to downtown Batavia to try and win the Suozzi trophy. The trophy is named after Joseph Suozzi, who won the race back in 1951. His son helped organize the event in his honor.
Roc Royal hosts 9th annual backpack giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Roc Royal Foundation hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday afternoon at Glory House International in Rochester. This is the ninth year the giveaway has been held. School supplies and uniforms were also given out in addition to the 1,000 backpacks. Participants were also able to receive free haircuts. The Roc Royal […]
wdkx.com
TikTok Trend Linked To Stolen Cars In The Rochester Area
A TikTok trend that went viral made its way to the Rochester area and it’s not good. The viral trend shows how to break into cars, 6 vehicles were stolen in the town of Brighton. Kias and Hyundai’s were reported as being the easiest vehicles to break into.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Kashong Conservation Area- Geneva, New York
Kashong Conservation Area is a beautiful place made up of woods, fields, and creeks. This 84-acre area is located on the west side of Seneca Lake. Kashong Conservation Area contains 2.75 miles of trails that can be used for both hiking and cross-country skiing. This park is a place my husband and I visited years ago. We would come in from a different location and that area was very steep and quite dangerous. This conservation area is newer and a much easier hike for families.
WHEC TV-10
If you see it, squash it! Spotted lanternfly could destroy vital crops in FLX region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s bound to happen. State leaders say the potential for a spotted lantern fly invasion can happen right here in the Finger Lakes Region. In fact, the state has a motto when it comes to invasive insects: “If you see it, squash it.”
26th annual Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival kicks off Friday
The family-friendly festival has been offering authentic, grassroots community engagement since 1995, along with performances from renowned artists and musicians.
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
Clifton Springs church hosts 2nd annual car show benefit
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – Wellspring Church in Clifton Springs held its second annual car show Saturday afternoon. Money raised at the event will benefit the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, FLACRA and Wellspring Community Care. At least 200 cars including: Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps, boats and motorcycles were showcased, and dozens of vendors were at […]
Fairport Music Festival kicks off this weekend
Bill Houston, one of the organizers for this event shares how it all got started in the spring of 2005.
House of Prayer hosts Barber Day, summer fun event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – House of Prayer in Rochester hosted The Barber Day on Saturday afternoon. This was an opportunity for families to enjoy what’s left of the summer. Free haircuts were offered at the event along with free hamburgers and hot dogs. The event was put on in collaboration with Gifted Hands Barbershop, owned […]
