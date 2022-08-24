Effective: 2022-08-27 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bowman; Slope STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BOWMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SLOPE COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 PM MDT At 918 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Rhame to 6 miles east of Mud Buttes to Ladner. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bowman, Amidon, Scranton, Rhame, Marmarth, Mud Buttes, Griffin, Gascoyne, Sunset Butte, Bowman Haley Dam, and Buffalo Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BOWMAN COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO