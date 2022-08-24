Helbiz to Expand European Presence and Launch in Spain

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, will expand its European presence by launching e-scooters next month in Alcalá de Henares, Spain. The e-scooters will launch on September 12, 2022.

Following the success of the city’s pilot program, Helbiz is one of three vendors for Alcalá de Henares’ permanent micro-mobility program. Helbiz has been granted a license for 1000 vehicles, which represents half of the total the city is allocating to operators. Alcalá de Henares is a university city that is easily accessible from Madrid and a popular tourist destination with around 800 thousand visitors a year.

Leading the operations will be Roger Puigví who recently joined as the company’s Managing Director of Spain, France, and Portugal. A veteran of the mobility industry for over a decade, he leads operations and growth for Helbiz in Western Europe.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our first European operations outside of Italy to the city of Alcalá de Henares,” said Puigví. “Our expansion into Spain is a step in our stated goal of expanding our global operations in a way that is strategic. We look forward to working with the community and using this foothold to grow our presence even further in Europe.”

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

