ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Helbiz to Expand European Presence and Launch in Spain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OeAH_0hTKgPHK00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, will expand its European presence by launching e-scooters next month in Alcalá de Henares, Spain. The e-scooters will launch on September 12, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005434/en/

Following the success of the city’s pilot program, Helbiz is one of three vendors for Alcalá de Henares’ permanent micro-mobility program. Helbiz has been granted a license for 1000 vehicles, which represents half of the total the city is allocating to operators. Alcalá de Henares is a university city that is easily accessible from Madrid and a popular tourist destination with around 800 thousand visitors a year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Following the success of the city’s pilot program, Helbiz is one of three vendors for Alcalá de Henares’ permanent micro-mobility program. Helbiz has been granted a license for 1000 vehicles, which represents half of the total the city is allocating to operators. Alcalá de Henares is a university city that is easily accessible from Madrid and a popular tourist destination with around 800 thousand visitors a year.

Leading the operations will be Roger Puigví who recently joined as the company’s Managing Director of Spain, France, and Portugal. A veteran of the mobility industry for over a decade, he leads operations and growth for Helbiz in Western Europe.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our first European operations outside of Italy to the city of Alcalá de Henares,” said Puigví. “Our expansion into Spain is a step in our stated goal of expanding our global operations in a way that is strategic. We look forward to working with the community and using this foothold to grow our presence even further in Europe.”

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005434/en/

CONTACT: For media inquiries:

Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com

+1 (646) 726-2146For investor inquiries:

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796

KEYWORD: NEW YORK EUROPE SPAIN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORTATION EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES TRAVEL OTHER TRANSPORT APPS/APPLICATIONS AUTOMOTIVE PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE HARDWARE STATE/LOCAL

SOURCE: Helbiz

PUB: 08/24/2022 08:45 AM/DISC: 08/24/2022 08:47 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) contract with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components and construct turbine buildings for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant, officials said Thursday. The South Koreans hailed the deal as a triumph for their nuclear power industry, although it made for awkward optics as their American allies push an economic pressure campaign to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine. South Korean officials said the United States was consulted in advance about the deal and that the technologies being supplied by Seoul for the project would not clash with international sanctions against Russia. According to South Korea’s presidential office and trade ministry, the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power was subcontracted by Russia’s Atomstroyexport to provide certain materials and equipment and construct turbine buildings and other structures at the plant being built in Dabaa. The Mediterranean coastal town is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#European#Alcal De Henares
The Associated Press

Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show. But the...
CHINA
Phys.org

A global vision for the ocean

A new scientific article published in Frontiers in Marine Science calls attention to the need for a global vision for the ocean in the Implementation Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, being prepared within the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Fifth session of the Intergovernmental conference on the Agreement is currently taking place in New York, 15-26 August 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Madrid, Spain
BBC

British brothers die on family holiday in Germany

Two British children have died after being pulled from a lake during a holiday in Germany. The brothers, aged seven and nine, were visiting the Eiserbachsee, near Aachen, when their parents reported them missing on Thursday afternoon. Rescue workers found the boys in the lake, which is close to the...
EUROPE
Nature.com

Dynamic patterning of microparticles with acoustic impulse control

This paper describes the use of impulse control of an acoustic field to create complex and precise particle patterns and then dynamically manipulate them. We first demonstrate that the motion of a particle in an acoustic field depends on the applied impulse and three distinct regimes can be identified. The high impulse regime is the well established mode where particles travel to the force minima of an applied continuous acoustic field. In contrast acoustic field switching in the low impulse regime results in a force field experienced by the particle equal to the time weighted average of the constituent force fields. We demonstrate via simulation and experiment that operating in the low impulse regime facilitates an intuitive and modular route to forming complex patterns of particles. The intermediate impulse regime is shown to enable more localised manipulation of particles. In addition to patterning, we demonstrate a set of impulse control tools to clear away undesired particles to further increase the contrast of the pattern against background. We combine these tools to create high contrast patterns as well as moving and re-configuring them. These techniques have applications in areas such as tissue engineering where they will enable complex, high fidelity cell patterns.
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:27 a.m. GMT

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi. TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Poles, Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs retired

MALACKY, Slovakia (AP) — Poland and Czechia signed an agreement Saturday to protect Slovak airspace as Slovakia gives up its old Soviet-made MiG-29 jets. The vow of protection by NATO allies comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine enters its seventh month. It is to last until Slovakia receives new F-16s from the United States, something expected to happen in 2024. Under the agreement, Poland and Czechia are providing the necessary forces to quickly react in case of violations of Slovakia’s airspace. Slovakia has a border with Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February. The agreement was signed at a Slovak airbase by defense ministers Jana Cernochova of Czechia, Mariusz Blaszczak of Poland and Jaroslav Nad of Slovakia.
MILITARY
Reuters

Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

CHINT Exhibits at Intersolar South America, Aiming to Empower Local Energy Development

SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- CHINT, the leading global provider of smart energy solutions, exhibited at the 2022 Intersolar South America held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 23-25, 2022. CHINT displayed its 8 industrial solutions covering new energy, smart grid, data center, and smart water, aiming to promote the energy reform and smart city construction in Latin America with its synchronized development across the power industry chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005421/en/ CHINT Exhibits at Intersolar South America, Aiming to Empower Local Energy Development (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund

Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
ECONOMY
BBC

Mayor seeks investor for Doncaster Sheffield Airport

South Yorkshire's mayor has told the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport "enough is enough" and accused them of failing to provide clarity over the long-term future of the site. In July, Peel Group began a review into the airport, claiming it was no longer commercially viable. Mayor Oliver Coppard announced...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in what he calls “such a troublesome time” with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano, with the foreboding subtitle: “Memento Mori,” Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” Russian bombs fall on Ukraine. China is flexing its military muscle in the Taiwan Strait. Migrants die repeatedly at sea as smugglers’ boats sink. The Earth warms, creating drought, collapsing glaciers and triggering violent storms. The pandemic lingers. “We are talking about many, many things. We are talking about immigrants, about deaths, about the war, about many, many issues,″ Ai told The Associated Press in Venice on Friday. He stands by his 9-meter (29.5-foot), nearly 3-ton black glass sculpture, which is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore, located opposite Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of an Ai exhibit at the church that opens Sunday.
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy