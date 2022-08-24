ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Coast Guard intercepts apparent migrant vessel near Florida Straits

MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard crews intercepted an apparent migrant vessel near the Straits of Florida Saturday. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered and Coast Guard Cutter Diligence intercepted the sailboat about 29 miles south of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, according to a tweet posted by the agency. The agency...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

COVID-19 infections continue decline in Florida

MIAMI – COVID-19 infections are continuing to show a slight decline in Florida, according to the state’s latest biweekly report. In its latest report, the FLDOH reported 43,703 new cases over the past week, a decrease from 45,416 over the prior week. It also reported 89 COVID-19-related deaths. Florida’s positivity rate also declined slightly, from 16.3% to 16.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Sea level rising more rapidly than previously predicted

MIAMI – The federal government’s 8th State of High Tide Flooding report is its starkest assessment yet detailing the upward trends of rising seas spilling into coastal cities. Despite an ongoing La Niña in the eastern Pacific, which can temporarily dampen sea levels along the U.S. coast, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
Click10.com

Property and business owners in Miami-Dade benefiting from new permit assistance program

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program is already helping property owners in Miami-Dade County avoid construction project pitfalls. The Homeowner and Small Business Permitting Assistance program is completely free for county residents. Miami-Dade officials said the program was launched to help get property owners and their projects to the finish line, problem-free.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Andrew#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Disaster Management#South Floridians#Fender Point#The University Of Miami
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Prosecutors seek to establish mental health disorders were not ‘severe enough’ to explain Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During cross-examination, Broward County prosecutors confronted the Parkland school shooter’s defense witnesses about their violence risk assessment after they testified about his mental health this week in Fort Lauderdale. Frederick M. Kravitz, a retired clinical psychologist, said he treated Nikolas Cruz for about 13...
PARKLAND, FL

