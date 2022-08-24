Read full article on original website
Coast Guard intercepts apparent migrant vessel near Florida Straits
MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard crews intercepted an apparent migrant vessel near the Straits of Florida Saturday. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered and Coast Guard Cutter Diligence intercepted the sailboat about 29 miles south of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, according to a tweet posted by the agency. The agency...
COVID-19 infections continue decline in Florida
MIAMI – COVID-19 infections are continuing to show a slight decline in Florida, according to the state’s latest biweekly report. In its latest report, the FLDOH reported 43,703 new cases over the past week, a decrease from 45,416 over the prior week. It also reported 89 COVID-19-related deaths. Florida’s positivity rate also declined slightly, from 16.3% to 16.2%.
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
Hundreds of cyclists to gather in Miami, Miami Beach for ride organized by Critical Mass
MIAMI – Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws hundreds of cyclists, will be riding through the streets of Miami and Miami Beach beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday. This is not a city-sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers at key intersections along the route.
‘An existential dilemma’: Florida homeowners scramble as another major insurer exits
MIAMI – One of Florida’s largest home insurers is exiting the market, leaving thousands of homeowners scrambling to find new coverage as options continue to dwindle in the Sunshine State. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, based in St. Petersburg, announced Thursday that it filed a plan of...
Sea level rising more rapidly than previously predicted
MIAMI – The federal government’s 8th State of High Tide Flooding report is its starkest assessment yet detailing the upward trends of rising seas spilling into coastal cities. Despite an ongoing La Niña in the eastern Pacific, which can temporarily dampen sea levels along the U.S. coast, the...
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
Property and business owners in Miami-Dade benefiting from new permit assistance program
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program is already helping property owners in Miami-Dade County avoid construction project pitfalls. The Homeowner and Small Business Permitting Assistance program is completely free for county residents. Miami-Dade officials said the program was launched to help get property owners and their projects to the finish line, problem-free.
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna...
Boat captain in Broward offers reward to recover stolen ‘one of a kind’ fishing rods
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A thief stole close to $25,000 in fishing rods and reels from a charter boat captain in Broward County, so on Friday he offered a cash reward to anyone who helps him recover his property — no questions asked. Capt. Mark DiDario, Jr., of...
Widow of detective who made Broward history says wedding ring worn since 1952 vanished
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Bettye Holloway said she still can’t believe she lost the ring from her soulmate, Ulysses Holloway, the first Black detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s burglary unit and a former Pompano Beach Police Department officer. After her beloved protector placed it on...
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
‘I have open eyes’: Republican appointees take Broward school board seats after suspensions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a state grand jury recommended the suspension of four Broward County School Board members, Gov. Ron DeSantis tasked four Republican men with replacing the four women, but only one will stay until after the 2024 election. The other three will be replaced after the November election.
Psychiatrist who treated Cruz says he never received school’s warning letter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County Public Schools psychiatrist and therapist signed a two-page letter dated June 5, 2014, and addressed it to Dr. Brett J. Negin to warn him about one of his 15-year-old patients who would go on to commit mass murder. Dr. Nyrma N. Ortiz,...
Man who survived wrong-way crash killing 5 students jailed in Miami-Dade, records show
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Corrections officers booked a 30-year-old man on Friday afternoon, who is accused of killing a group of five friends — a teenage girl, an 18-year-old man, and three women ages 18 and 19. The group died during a wrong-way head-on collision at about 4:30...
Miami Beach woman wants owner of dog that attacked her small schnauzer to accept responsibility
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach dog owner is furious after her small pet was attacked while out for a walk. Nine-year-old Frankie is a rescue dog. The schnauzer mix was the target of an ugly attack Thursday morning along the 3200 block of North Bay Road. Speaking...
Prosecutors seek to establish mental health disorders were not ‘severe enough’ to explain Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During cross-examination, Broward County prosecutors confronted the Parkland school shooter’s defense witnesses about their violence risk assessment after they testified about his mental health this week in Fort Lauderdale. Frederick M. Kravitz, a retired clinical psychologist, said he treated Nikolas Cruz for about 13...
Detectives arrest one of their own stealing cash at Fort Lauderdale Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit, Deputy Michael Spencer was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. during his shift at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Spencer is facing one count each of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon.
