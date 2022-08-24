Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
Baylor Students Speak Up On President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
With President Biden's announcement to forgive student loans, Baylor students kicked-off classes this week to further their studies.
'I want to have a sound process': Belton ISD superintendent weighs in on controversial, viral banned book display
BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith weighed in on the controversial banned book display that's causing a stir at one of its schools, saying he is not in favor or banning books "arbitrarily," nor is he interested in having "obscene material" easily accessible to students. "I am...
fox44news.com
City of Harker Heights hosting Back-to-School Bash
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights is kicking off the new school year with its Back to School Bash!. The City says this is a family-friendly event which will take place this Friday, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs says the event is free, fun, and open to the public. It will include inflatables, the Pop-up Recreation Activity Trailer, Archery Attack, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD to dedicate new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is looking forward to an exciting start to its high school football season – which includes the dedication of its second regional stadium. Board members and Athletics Department leaders will host the dedication ceremony of the Joseph L....
fox44news.com
Habitat For Humanity Holds Ceremony For Waco Woman Owning First Home
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The hunt for affordable housing is hard with many of us feeling the burden of inflation. It can take months to find a decent place to live, but one Waco woman just beat the challenge. “For over four years Jessica Dugan has been living...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Waco
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KWTX
Waco community mourns loss of beloved creator and entrepreneur
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco community is mourning the loss of Jonathan Martin, a teacher, a creator, and a role model. ”I wonder if he knew how many people looked to him as a role model and to the Martin family as an oasis of kindness, hospitality, laughter, love, and a source of support and advice,” Fiona Bond, of Creative Waco, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
fox44news.com
Connally coasts to a win over Mexia
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
DCT: Red Men Museum and Library
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Improved Order of Red Men Museum and Library is a well kept Waco secret, built in 1991. This museum is one of three fraternal museums in Waco, being the national headquarters for America’s oldest fraternity, the Red Men. This museum and library...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
Best in Belton, Texas – This Highest Rated Taco Spot Comes Highly Recommend
I think it's safe to say that not all tacos are created equally. Some are just better than others but if you're looking for the best in Temple or Belton, Texas, there is one place that is getting more love than others. According to Yelp reviews, Los Compadres Street Tacos...
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Blue Football opens season with 55-16 victory over Waco
The Temple Wildcat freshman blue football team opened the 2022 season with an impressive 55-16 victory over Waco High at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday evening. Temple built a 48-0 lead over the Lions before Waco tallied two fourth quarter touchdowns. After shutting down the first offensive drive of the evening...
fox44news.com
Truax Plumbing Play of the Week: La Vega’s Bryson Roland
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Truax Plumbing Play of the Week for week one of the 2022 high school football season comes from La Vega running back Bryson Roland, who turned what looked like a short gain into a long touchdown run. Tune in next week to find...
Temple announces new multimillion-dollar plan for police department
The City of Temple recently announced a new plan to pour more funding into its police department. The plan will be implemented between fiscal years 2023 through 2028.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Waco on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Comments / 0