PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland woman who went missing from her home was reported found on Saturday and has been reunited with her family. PPB said on Friday, officers took a report of a missing woman in the 7500 block of Southeast Lambert Street. They were told 68-year-old Yueliu Tan is missing. She was reported to have gone out with her cart to collect cans and did not return home.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO