Gresham, OR

Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Friday night in Old Town. PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Police find woman dead after disturbance call in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.
PORTLAND, OR
FOUND: woman who walked away from SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland woman who went missing from her home was reported found on Saturday and has been reunited with her family. PPB said on Friday, officers took a report of a missing woman in the 7500 block of Southeast Lambert Street. They were told 68-year-old Yueliu Tan is missing. She was reported to have gone out with her cart to collect cans and did not return home.
PORTLAND, OR
Man arrested in Tigard after 6-hour standoff Friday

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department said an armed suspect is in custody after a six-hour standoff on Friday. At about 6 p.m. police responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” at the Greenburg Apartments at 9570 Southwest Greenburg Road. Police said a man armed...
TIGARD, OR
Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next. “He was carrying...
PORTLAND, OR
OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
HILLSBORO, OR

