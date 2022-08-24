Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Friday night in Old Town. PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police find woman dead after disturbance call in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.
FOUND: woman who walked away from SE Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland woman who went missing from her home was reported found on Saturday and has been reunited with her family. PPB said on Friday, officers took a report of a missing woman in the 7500 block of Southeast Lambert Street. They were told 68-year-old Yueliu Tan is missing. She was reported to have gone out with her cart to collect cans and did not return home.
‘Like a used car lot’: Dozens of vehicles recovered in NE Portland camp clean up
After officers towed away over 60 vehicles from an encampment in the Four Corners natural area in northeast Portland this week, KOIN 6 News followed along to see the damage to the area left behind.
A Bystander Called Police After Driver Raged Through East Portland. He Never Heard Back.
Last Sunday, a driver swerved around a barrier and then sped his pickup truck down a blocked-off Portland street, screaming obscenities as cyclists dodged out of the way. A video of the incident was published by BikePortland earlier this week. It happened near Southeast Mill Street and 130th Avenue on...
Man arrested in Tigard after 6-hour standoff Friday
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department said an armed suspect is in custody after a six-hour standoff on Friday. At about 6 p.m. police responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” at the Greenburg Apartments at 9570 Southwest Greenburg Road. Police said a man armed...
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
Mother of Gresham hit-and-run victim says suspect sped up before crash
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother is heartbroken after a hit-and-run driver hit her son and left him lying on the road. The young man is in the hospital, fighting for his life and the driver is still on the loose. Lynda Taylor was having her morning coffee when she...
Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next. “He was carrying...
Caught on camera: Vancouver home burglarized, jewelry stolen
Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.
Vancouver police search for missing, endangered man
A man has been reported missing and endangered as he's reportedly in need of medication, Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.
OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
Missing Vancouver man in need of insulin and schizophrenia medication
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man last seen Wednesday. Police say Andrei A Asanachescu left the 1300 block of SE Olympia Drive on Aug. 24 around 9 p.m. Authorities say they are concerned for...
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
Mother pleads with Portland police to crack down on thefts of Kia, Hyundai vehicles
PORTLAND, Oregon — A Portland mother is asking police to crack down on the so-called Kia Challenge, a car theft trend she said her daughter has participated in. "They're stealing these cars, wrecking them or joyriding in them and wrecking them," said Sherrie, who asked KGW not to use her last name.
