Homeless

KRQE Newsfeed: More homeless camps, Sentencing scheduled, Storms and river flooding, Rail Trail funding, Historic site

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] More homeless encampments pop up after Coronado Park closure – Coronado park has been cleared out for about a week, but it didn’t take long for homeless camps to pop up again. Several people once living at Coronado Park have moved just a little east of the park around I-40. Nearby residents and businesses along Frontage road and Edith say the city’s attempt to clean up the park and the surrounding area has only made things worse, saying ever since the park’s closure to the homeless, the people who had been living there have now migrated right into their neighborhoods. Affected nearby businesses and residents in the area say they hope the city steps up and comes up with a solution fast. A Department of Solid Waste spokesperson says they are aware of the encampments along the I-40 underpass and say they have provided notice to the homeless living there to vacate.

[2] Sentencing in Victoria Martens case scheduled – A sentencing date is set for Fabian Gonzales and Michelle Martens for their roles in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Both Gonzales and Martens will face a judge October 27. Earlier this month Gonzales was found guilty for reckless child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence. He faces up to 40 years in prison. Meanwhile Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens faces between 12 to 15 years after pleading guilty to reckless child abuse resulting in death.

[3] More monsoon storms and river flooding – Storms will be along and west of the central mountain chain, leaving the east plains dry. Isolated storms will move through the middle Rio Grande Valley, and there is a chance for a couple hit or miss storms around the Metro area. A flood warning remains in effect for the Pecos River, east of Roswell to south of Artesia, until Friday morning. A surge of water is moving slowly downstream, and we will see rises today through Thursday into the minor and moderate flood stage.

[4] Albuquerque rail trail project gets boost from infrastructure law – Albuquerque’s rail trial is set to see a boost in funding. The city is getting $11.5 million in grant money for the trail from the U.S. transportation department. The project will consist of a seven-mile loop of multi-use trails connecting downtown Albuquerque to the Sawmill District, Old Town and the Bosque. The mission is to create a safer route for pedestrians and bicyclists through the heart of downtown. After the federal investment, they will need less than $4 million more to fully fund the project.

[5] Lawmakers discuss the future of New Mexico’s newest historic site – Officials are hoping to draw more visitors to New Mexico’s newest historic site, “Los Luceros.” It is a nearly 300-year-old ranch north of Espanola. Three years ago state lawmakers designated Los Luceros as a historic site and opened it to the public. Right now the historic site hosts school field trips and guided tours. The property includes and 18th century chapel, hacienda a Victorian cottage, carriage house, guesthouse and farmyard.

APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
Career criminal once again wanted by Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Benavidez, the man who made headlines when accused of throwing fireworks out of his car at a sleeping homeless man, is once again wanted by Albuquerque police. The charges for the fireworks incident were later dropped when prosecutors could not find a witness to testify against him. Benavidez is now wanted […]
Heavy flooding affecting community of Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains are causing flooding across the state, including in Ruidoso. City officials say heavy rain over the last 24 hours caused several road closures including Gavilan Canyon and Paradise Canyon Roads. While the flooding has started to recede and those roads have reopened, officials are encouraging people to stay aware of […]
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
APD needs help identifying woman found dead along railroad tracks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead along the railroad tracks in late July. The woman, pictured in what appears to be a grey covering, has dark brown or black hair. She also has a long tattoo on the outside of her left leg, stretching from her […]
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
Sister of Albuquerque murder suspect to spend 5 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elizabeth Talamantes, the woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother, Jackie Vigil, will spend the next five years behind bars for crimes she committed. Investigators say Luis Talamantes-Romero was driving his sister’s jeep in 2019 when they say he gunned down Vigil in her driveway during a […]
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Chaves County mother is accused of letting her four-year-old overdose on drugs. Elizabeth Heitz is charged with child abuse and drug possession after state police say the boy was flown to a Lubbock hospital. According to an arrest warrant, the boy told police he got the drugs from his mother’s room, referring […]
Roswell man found shot to death in trailer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning homicide. Police say the shooting happened around 4a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Missouri Ave. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Smiley. They say emergency responders found him dead inside a travel trailer and he had suffered at least one […]
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
Highway 180 closed near Silver City due to flooding

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOT has shut down a section of Highway 180 north of Silver City because of heavy flooding. Officials ask drivers to take an alternate route and never drive through flood waters. It is not known when the road will reopen.
